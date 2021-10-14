Missouri's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Texas A&M: DT Jayden Peevy is expected to play. DT Shemar Turner's status is uncertain. S Brian Williams has not suited up since week 1. CBs Myles Jones and Brian George are out for the year.

Score as much as possible. They don't necessarily go fast, but they have the ability to crank up the tempo when they want to. After relying on the arm of Bazelak heavily to start the season, the running game has been very effective at times as well.

The Tigers run a lot of RPO, but they can do other stuff as well. It's not unheard of for Bazelak to operate from the pistol or even go under center and operate almost in a pro style.

Bazelak tends to get the ball out quickly. Missouri wants the ball in the hands of their receivers as quickly as possible, using the passing game largely as an extension of the run. In last weekend's shootout win over North Texas, Bazelak completed 22 passes -- 4 went for more than 10 yards.

For the season, Bazelak has only completed 31 passes that gained more than 10 yards. That's right at 20%. For comparison's sake, Zach Calzada completed 13 passes of more than 10 yards against Alabama alone. Bazelak has the arm to throw it deep, but Mizzou is looking to get the ball out, get some positive yards, set up and do it again.

Mizzou can use a lot of different personnel. They'll use two tight ends, three wides (split very wide) and a tight end, and four wides. Chism and Dove are the two constants at receiver, and they get the ball a lot.

The running game (and a good bit of the passing game) revolves around Baddie. The little back likes to run outside zone plays so he can get out on the edge, but he's not afraid to run between the tackles too. He's run for 200 yards twice this year, against Central Michigan and North Texas, but has had trouble against Power 5 opponents. But if you give him a chance to get into the open field, he's going to burn you.

Missouri may not get a lot of chunk plays, but they keep the ball moving consistently. And if you make any mistakes, then they'll make you pay.



