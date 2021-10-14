Missouri's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 21 Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC) continues with a breakdown of the Tigers offense against the Aggie defense.
The scene
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. central time
TV: SEC Network
Weather: Sunny, temperatures in the 50s to low 60s
Missouri depth chart
QB: #8, Connor Bazelak; RS-So.; 6-3, 212
#12, Brady Cook; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 207 OR
#10, Tyler Macon; Fr.; 5-11, 205
RB: #1, Tyler Baddie; Sr.; 5-8, 194
#4, Elijah Young; So.; 5-9, 185
TE: #82, Daniel Parker Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 OR#48, Niko Hea; Jr; 6-4, 245
#80, Messiah Swinson; RS-Jr.; 6-8, 251
WR (Z): #6, Keke Chism; Gr.; 6-5, 214
#31, D'ionte Smith; Sr.; 6, 150
WR (X): #86, Tauksie Dove; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 195 OR
#7, Dominic Lovett; Fr.; 5-10, 179
WR (H): #18, Chance Luper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 186 OR
#11, Barrett Bannester; RS-Sr.; 6, 192 OR
#5, Mookie Cooper; RS-Fr.; 5-8, 174
LT: #76, Javon Foster; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 297 OR
#51, Zeke Powell; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 288
LG: #72, Xavier Delgado; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 324
#54, Luke Griffin; RS-So.; 6-5, 328 OR
#66, Connor Wood; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 315
C: #55, Michael Maietti; Gr.; 6-1, 290
#74, Connor Tollison; Fr.; 6-4, 305 OR
#69, Drake Heismeyer; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 290
RG: #59, Case Cook; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 291
#70, EJ Ndoma-Ogar; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 333
RT: #50, Hyrin White; RS-Jr.; 6-7, 320 OR
#66, Connor Wood; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 315
#64, Bobby Lawrence; RS-Jr.; 6-9, 319
Texas A&M Depth Chart
DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330
#5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245 OR
#22, Antonio Doyle; So.; 6-3, 250
CB# 7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205;
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
Injury update
Texas A&M: DT Jayden Peevy is expected to play. DT Shemar Turner's status is uncertain. S Brian Williams has not suited up since week 1. CBs Myles Jones and Brian George are out for the year.
Missouri: No reported injuries.
Missouri statistical leaders
Passing: Bazelak, 154-230 (67%), 1,682 yards, 12 TD, 5 INT
Rushing: Badie, 104 carries, 675 yards (6.5 YPC), 8 TD
Young, 23 carries, 92 yards (4 YPC), 1 TD
Receiving: Chism, 25 catches, 288 yards (11.5 YPC), 1 TD
Dove, 17 catches, 264 yards (15.5 YPC)
Badie, 25 catches, 212 yards (8.5 YPC), 4 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Antonio Johnson, 47
Hansford, 45
Leal, 29
Tackles for loss: Leal, 6.5
Clemons, 5.5
Hansford, 5
Sacks: Leal, 4.5
Clemons, 3.5
Tyree Johnson, 3
Interceptions: O'Neal, 2
Peevy, Cooper and Richardson, 1
Forced fumbles: Clemons, 1
Fumble recoveries: O'Neal, 1
|Category
|Missouri
|Texas A&M
|
Total yards/yards allowed
|
467 YPG
|
353.5 YPG
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
37.8 PPG
|
16.8 PPG
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
170.3 YPG
|
144.3 YPG
|
Passing offense/defense
|
296.7 YPG
|
209.2 YPG
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
52.9%
|
35.2%
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
95.2%
|
68.4%
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
5
|
19
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
37
|
42
|
Time of possession
|
29:05
|
28:41
|
Turnovers/turnovers forced
|
5
|
7
|
Turnover +/-
|
+5
|
-2
What Missouri wants to do
Score as much as possible. They don't necessarily go fast, but they have the ability to crank up the tempo when they want to. After relying on the arm of Bazelak heavily to start the season, the running game has been very effective at times as well.
The Tigers run a lot of RPO, but they can do other stuff as well. It's not unheard of for Bazelak to operate from the pistol or even go under center and operate almost in a pro style.
Bazelak tends to get the ball out quickly. Missouri wants the ball in the hands of their receivers as quickly as possible, using the passing game largely as an extension of the run. In last weekend's shootout win over North Texas, Bazelak completed 22 passes -- 4 went for more than 10 yards.
For the season, Bazelak has only completed 31 passes that gained more than 10 yards. That's right at 20%. For comparison's sake, Zach Calzada completed 13 passes of more than 10 yards against Alabama alone. Bazelak has the arm to throw it deep, but Mizzou is looking to get the ball out, get some positive yards, set up and do it again.
Mizzou can use a lot of different personnel. They'll use two tight ends, three wides (split very wide) and a tight end, and four wides. Chism and Dove are the two constants at receiver, and they get the ball a lot.
The running game (and a good bit of the passing game) revolves around Baddie. The little back likes to run outside zone plays so he can get out on the edge, but he's not afraid to run between the tackles too. He's run for 200 yards twice this year, against Central Michigan and North Texas, but has had trouble against Power 5 opponents. But if you give him a chance to get into the open field, he's going to burn you.
Missouri may not get a lot of chunk plays, but they keep the ball moving consistently. And if you make any mistakes, then they'll make you pay.
How the Aggies may try to counter
By getting up, pressing receivers and doing their best to make tackles in space immediately. It won't be an individual effort; they'll have to rally to the football.
The Tigers don't give up a lot of sacks because they get the ball out so quickly, but do give up a lot of tackles for loss. The Aggies are 4th in the SEC in tackles for loss and 3rd in sacks, so they've been able to apply pressure. They'll have to do it in a different way Saturday.
The key to this one could be control of the edges. That's where Mizzou wants to run and that's where the short passes are going. If the Aggies win there, then it'll be tough for Baddie to run and they can disrupt the passing game. That means Micheal Clemons, Tyree Johnson and DeMarvin Leal will need to come up big.
This is also a game where the linebackers and safety Antonio Johnson will play important roles. If Missouri is going to the quick passing game, then they've got to respond to it whether or not the ball is thrown to the guy they're assigned to. They've got to hustle out and help the corners get the receivers to the ground.
You always want to get opponents in 2nd and 3rd and long, but that's especially true of Mizzou. If you can get them in a position where their short passing game isn't that effective, they're out of their comfort zone. Then you can get them off the field and go back to work on a suspect defense.