AggieYell - Mond drafted by Minnesota

Mond, Texas A&M's leader in virtually every statistical category for quarterbacks, was drafted with the second pick of the third round (66th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings. It capped off a rapid rise for Mond, who seemed to be fringe prospect at the start of the 2020 season.

Mond has started every game of Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station -- 36 in a row -- and started 44 games total. The former 5-star and the nation's top dual-threat quarterback in 2017 according to Rivals.com beat out Nick Starkel in 2018 and has been a permanent presence in the lineup since.

But his career at A&M was not a smooth one; he showed flashes of brilliance but also struggled at times in 2018, then had a disappointing 2019 campaign. Instead of wallowing in self-pity after being subjected to harsh criticism, Mond spent the offseason working to improve every aspect of his game.

It paid off in 2020, as Mond was one of the nation's most efficient quarterbacks. He completed 188 of 297 passes for 2,282 yards, 19 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions -- only one during the final six games of the season. He also added 294 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground as he led the Aggies to a 9-1 record and a fourth-place finish in the AP poll -- the highest ranking for A&M since the 1939 season.

Mond finished his career in Aggieland completing 801 of 1,358 passes for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions; he rushed for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns on 438 carries. He leaves as A&M's all-time leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He capped off his collegiate career by winning the Senior Bowl MVP award.

Mond is the third Aggie quarterback drafted this decade, along with Ryan Tannehill (2012) and Johnny Manziel (2014). He will head to Minnesota to back up Kirk Cousins, a veteran quarterback with a huge cap number that may make him a cap target in the next couple of years.

