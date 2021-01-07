AggieYell - Mond, Hocker announce they're going pro

After four sometimes difficult seasons at A&M, Mond's decision was expected. He rebounded from a difficult freshman season that began with his being inserted into the disastrous 45-44 loss at UCLA and ended with him losing his job to Nick Starkel down the stretch. The firing of Kevin Sumlin and arrival of Jimbo Fisher reopened the quarterback competition at A&M, however, and Mond won out. He started all 36 games over the next three seasons, compiling a 26-10 record which included three bowl wins.

In the process, Mond rewrote the A&M record book, becoming the team's leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He is also tied with Johnny Manziel for the most touchdowns responsible for with 93.

Mond's bouts of inconsistency largely vanished in 2020 as he put together a strong season in a shorter, SEC-only schedule. He completed 188 of 297 passes for 2,282 yards (63% completion rate) with a stellar 19 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions. He also added 294 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground. Mond led the Aggies to victories when the team trailed going into the fourth quarter three times, against Florida, Auburn and in the Orange Bowl against North Carolina. His role off the field as a respected leader who helped mold the team into a tight group during the offseason also contributed to A&M's going 9-1 in 2020.

For his career, Mond will leave with 9,661 passing yards, 1,608 rushing yards, 71 passing touchdowns and 24 rushing touchdowns.