{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 16:22:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Monday Recruiting Update

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell
Staff Writer

So is as bad as it seems?

No, it’s not bad at all. It’s a slow period in recruiting. It’s always a slow period this time of the season. A&M is still recruiting hard and doing just fine. They are filling needs at positions and the needs still on the board are to be expected. In all honesty, when it comes to 2020, there might be at most two commits the rest of the season.

