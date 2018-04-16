A few thoughts on the spring game

Jimbo Fisher's first spring game was a well-played affair.

My first thought after the White beat the Maroon 30-24 was, "hey, that was a pretty well-played game." For one thing, it was competitive. It was fairly cleanly played, and everyone played with a lot of effort. Kevin Sumlin didn't take spring games seriously, and it showed. This year's affair was a whole lot better. There were also things that made me feel better about the team's chances in 2018. First off, I thought both quarterbacks showed signs that they can lead the football team and be successful in the process. Nick Starkel showed he's still the superior passer, throwing for nearly 400 yards and a series of rapid drives late in both halves. But Kellen Mond threw the ball better than he ever did last year and didn't turn it over, completing 73% of his passes with three touchdowns. I think he definitely started to believe in himself more as the game went on, which is a good sign of the maturation process. Another plus was the possible emergence of a second option to Jhamon Ausbon. Kendrick Rogers had 5 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, including a spectacular 32-yard grab late in the game with Travon Fuller all over him (to be clear, it was outstanding coverage, not interference). With Rogers and Camron Buckley to go with Aubson, maybe they're starting to get somewhere with the wideouts. Add in Jalen Preston and Caleb Chapman in the fall and things could be interesting. This team not only used the tight end a lot, they used the middle of the field. Gasp times two! Jace Sternberger was outstanding a a blocker and a receiver, catching 8 passes for 147 yards and 2 scores. Eight catches for a tight end in a game? That's a season in recent years. But there's signs Sternberger can do that against more than just his teammates, because he runs well and his routes are sharp. Add in Trevor Wood and the tight end position may be an asset way faster than I thought. I thought the defensive line looked great overall. Justin Madubuike is being described by his teammates as a monster, and he showed way Saturday. He was a force the whole game. Josh Rogers and TD Moton both showed a little bit, so there's no question they're loaded at tackle. But what was a bit of a relief was the play of the backup defensive ends. Ondario Robinson and Tyree Johnson both showed some really positive flashes, with Robinson being strong against the run and Johnson getting a pair of sacks. Johnson showed he can be a true speed rusher, blowing past starting right tackle Carson Green for his second sack without really being touched. All six major linebackers performed at a level that should make you happy and pretty confident that they've finally got a two deep. You expect Tyrel Dodson and Otaro Alaka to put up numbers, but getting them from Buddy Johnson, Ikenna Okeke and Santino Marchiol is vital. Johnson showed a lot of speed playing the Rover position, and Okeke was around the football a lot. Marchiol showed he's going to play physical football, getting in some big hits and even tossing Starkel out of bounds early in the game. Maybe corner won't be so bad with Charles Oliver, Debione Renfro, Fuller and Clifford Chattman. Fuller has really been a surprise this spring, going from third string to starter for most of camp with Renfro out. With his performance Saturday, he should be given a shot to win the job in the fall too. Of course, not everything was good. The big problem is (and if you say still, you're not wrong) the offensive line. It was short-handed and split up Saturday, but gave up six sacks and really struggled in the run blocking department for large stretches of the game. Now, they were missing two starters for all or most of the game (Koda Martin and Connor Lanfear), but you'd still hope for more. Maybe Colton Prater and Kellen Diesch are that "more". Prater had an outstanding spring and was taking the snaps at center Saturday for the White, with Erik McCoy playing right guard. But even if Diesch and Prater have taken a step, you need more than 7 o-linemen and they've got to be better than they were last year. The starting safeties are great. After that, it looked pretty thin Saturday. Hopefully Larry Pryor and Leon O'Neal can help with that. Overall, though, it was a very positive game. There's a lot of good things on film and the team definitely took things seriously. The defense flew to the ball and tackled well, and the offense made some big plays. I saw that Vegas has A&M down to win 7 games this fall, but if they continue to improve off of what we saw Saturday, they've got a great shot at topping that.

Things that were different

Hey, what's this? WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

3-point stances Snaps under center Rollout passes to the quarterback's throwing side defensive ends flipping sides from play to play Use of the middle of the field in the passing game Throwing to the tight end Using a tight end The Rover (linebacker split out) instead of the nickel (safety or CB) 3 wide, 1 TE set The use of the fullback on occasion



All good (and needed) news

Jace Sternbeger was the MVP of spring practice for the Aggies.

At halftime of the game, the coaching staff announced the winners of the spring awards (this is something new). And, honestly, it couldn't have gone better if you're looking for this team to improve in 2018. The winners are exactly the guys who are needed to step up. Offensive MVP: Trayveon Williams Offensive most improved: Colton Prater Defensive most improved: Micheal Clemons Defensive MVP: Justin Madubuike Special teams MVP: Braden Mann Team MVP: Jace Sternberger

Analysis of A&M's newest commit

Right off the top, I'm going to say that this was one of the more enjoyable highlight clips I've watched in a while. Baylor Cupp is just rude to opponents, and that's why so many Power 5 programs wanted him. He doesn't mind contact; he wants to bury someone. He has a small set of clips on his hudl page that I watched first, and was sold in the first play when he knocked the crap out of poor unsuspecting linebacker who landed four yards backward. Then he chased down his running back on a 50-yard plus run to keep blocking for him. Then he shoved a guy to the turf after the whistle blew. And blocked a guy a full 20 yards backward before shoving him down. He's nasty. I like it. He's also huge. At 6'6", 235, he could easily be the size of Jace Sternberger by the time he gets to campus (he's already two inches taller). By the time he's a sophomore, and maybe before, he could match the frame of incoming TE Trevor Wood (6'6", 265). Cupp's an interesting case. He can certainly catch, but he's an outstanding blocker. His plays on defense showed me almost as much as offense, because that's where I saw his lateral quickness. This guy can get in front of people on the edge, then drive them. One thing that Jimbo Fisher wants to do if he can is run off tackle, and if you have a lead blocker like Cupp, that would certainly help. The Aggies are starting to get some versatile big bodies into the pipeline. With Sternberger around for a couple of years, Glenn Beal heading to campus this summer, Camron Horry and now Cupp, some decent depth is beginning to form. I hope Cupp adds a bit more weight between now and next fall, because A&M could probably use him sooner as opposed to later.

