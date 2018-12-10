Alabama, which is on the way to having one of the best recruiting classes off all time, has damaged A&M twice in the past 10 days by picking off LB Christian Harris and CB Scooby Carter. Then JUCO CB Dreshun Miller flipped from LSU to West Virginia without the Aggies even lifting a finger. But unlike during the Sumlin years, it doesn't seem like anyone at the Bright Building is hitting the panic button.

So what's up? Your guess is as good as any. But here's a few things we do know: A&M still intends to make a run at a top 2 class and thinks they can do it. How is the big question.

Here's the players we know A&M is still in on: WR Ainias Smith; DEs David Ugwoegbu, Marcus Stripling, Adisa Isaac and Derick Hunter; LBs Ke'Shun Brown and Nakobe Dean; DT Ishmael Sophser and CB Marcus Banks. They have 22 commits, so they have a maximum of six spots left.

So here's my take on each guy:

Smith likes A&M. His mother places a premium on education, so that's why Duke and Vandy are in the hunt for him. I don't think he's going to sign early, and that may mean he goes elsewhere. But I still have a sense he end up at A&M.

Ugwoegbu is the top DE on the board for A&M right now. I think that's pretty apparent. And I think they're going to get him before early signing begins.

Stripling is a guy who has slipped in the eyes of the Aggies. They're still after him, but he seems like more of a fallback option now. One reason Ugwoegbu has passed him up: athleticism and style of play. Stripling is a pure, hand in the ground DE. Ugwoegbu can stand up and rush you, playing almost a Joker-like position. Anyway, back to Stripling -- I think he's going to end up at OU.

Hunter seems to be second on the DE list behind Ugwoegbu. A&M is definitely pushing for him, but so's FSU, Miami and Florida. He seems like the kind of guy who is willing to tell each coach what they want to hear, so there's no telling where he's going.

Brown is down to A&M and Tennessee and will visit this weekend. I think A&M will get him if they really want him (and why wouldn't they?).

Banks is one of the nation's fastest risers after an excellent senior year. He went from a 3-star to #179 in the nation, and adding another big, fast corner to go with Erick Young would be a big deal for the Aggies. He's going to announce Jan. 5, but if A&M remains on the sideline when it comes to finding a replacement for Carter, then that's a sign they're in good shape with Banks and they know it (even though I think they should be after someone else anyway, just to add some more depth at corner).

Sopsher and Dean are long shots. Dean seems hung up on Georgia and Sopsher has always been an LSU lean, in no small part because they offered his brother. Nobody else is biting on that (though I suppose A&M could now).

Isaac has A&M in his final four, but I'm just not buying it. I think the Aggies re-established lines of communication just to be sure, but I don't think they're pushing hard and I think he's pretty much set on Penn State anyway.

So if I'm right, that's 3 commits, or 25 total. That makes me think they're in on someone else, or a lot more confident than I am about some folks. But that's my opinion at this point.

Now, watch it be totally wrong.