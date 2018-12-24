It’s beginning to look increasingly like the Aggies will lose at least one player to an early entry for the NFL Draft. While most attention has been directed and Jace Sternberger and Trayveon Williams, it’s Erik McCoy who is most likely to go.

Before the season, Jim Turner speculated that McCoy was a 3rd round draft pick with a good season. He had an excellent season, and we’re told that his draft evaluation came back with a 2nd round grade. While I think it’s unlikely he actually goes that high because centers just don’t, McCoy has the size to be a guard from day one and still hasn’t given up a sack in pass protection. That alone makes his resume impressive. He got overlooked for All-SEC consideration, but scouts could not care less.

Another sign McCoy is probably going pro: he send a tweet asking if someone wanted to sublet his apartment for a semester (he deleted it almost immediately).

If McCoy does leave, that actually puts A&M in a bigger bind than if anyone else had departed early (except Tyrel Dodson, who has made indications he’d coming back). The Aggies will have to find a replacement from options that might alter the rest of the line. The three backups to McCoy this year were Ryan McCollum, Colton Prater and Barton Clement, in that order. McCollum started the last four games at right guard and would be the favorite to stay there in 2019. If he moves to center, both guard slots will be open. Luke Matthews, Tank Jenkins, Grayson Reed and Prater would probably all get a look. The best scenario would be for Clement to win the job, and he should probably get a real shot. But no matter what, losing McCoy will definitely sting.