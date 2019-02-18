A&M seems to avoid opposing junior days without major damage

Major Burns went to LSU's junior day but remained firmly with the Aggies. Rivals.com

The Aggies had a few major recruits and commits attend junior days elsewhere this weekend, but it looks like they didn't lose any of those major targets. It wasn't all that long ago that trips to Austin and/or Baton Rouge was a disaster scenario. In this case, though, the initial returns are good from A&M's perspective. My biggest concern had to do with DB Major Burns, who has said all the right things (actually, he's gone well beyond that) since committing a couple of weekends ago. But he's still a Baton Rouge guy, LSU wants him and we just saw a local guy waver and then flip – albeit to Alabama, which seemed more amenable to the LSU faithful than him going to A&M. Go figure. But anyway, back to the point. It remains difficult to get a player that LSU wants out of Louisiana, much less one that is from Baton Rouge. But Burns went to LSU, got the big tour, came home and posted this:

So it looks like he's ok. Akinola Ogunbiyi and Smart Chibuzo both went to Austin, but both indicated to Courtney yesterday that nothing had changed with their commitment. My big concern with Ogunbiyi is Ohio State, which offered last week and he referred to it as his "dream school" in a twitter post. Texas got a couple of nice commits over the weekend, but none of them appear to have been overly high on A&M's wish list. I mentioned last year that I have a suspicion that with both A&M and Texas recruiting at a national level, both will be able to get theirs and have high-caliber classes – even if A&M continues to win consistently in-state, which Fisher has since his arrival. On that front, I didn't see any indication of Zach Evans or Malik Hornsby going anywhere over the weekend. Hornsby had a track meet, so he definitely didn't.

Why A&M's awesome DB class will play right away (and why they won't)

It's not hard to imagine Brian Williams playing very quickly. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Today Rivals released a list of the top defensive back classes in the nation and the Aggies came in first. It's amazing that it could have been even better with a little luck, but it unquestionably fills a lot of needs. In fact, all four guys could play immediately. I'll state my case for why they won't, and then why they will. Why all four wouldn't play right away: There's some depth at safety, with Leon O'Neal set to take over for Donovan Wilson – after his bowl game performance, how can he not be the favorite here? – and two juniors and a redshirt senior (Keldrick Carper, Derrick Tucker and Larry Pryor) positioned to either back up or start at the other spot. Carper has great athleticism and Tucker had a good bowl game, so those are both positives. At corner, you have some experience with Debione Renfro, Myles Jones and Charles Oliver. That's two juniors and a senior. It's hard to believe Elijah Blades won't play right off the bat if he's as advertised, but that may keep young off the field. Why they will play right away: Carper hasn't proven he can pass cover well, and Tucker regressed massively last year. Pryor hasn't been much more than a decent role player. Williams can cover the pass almost as well as a corner and Richardson can bring the hammer. We've pretty much said Blades will play. Will Jones or Renfro keep Young off the field? I wouldn't be surprised if they start, but Mike Elko will almost certainly want to see what Young can do. So if he isn't in there immediately, he'll find his way onto the field to get game experience.

A&M starters put up gaudy numbers vs. Fordham