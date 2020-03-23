Today should have been a spring practice day. It wasn't. Instead, we're stuck here with not much to discuss except the past. So, I thought I'd look back at some of the most memorable events and recruits I've been involved with since starting work here back in 2005.

Erik McCoy? Nope, didn't see that one coming.

5 "Didn't see that coming" recruits

5. Josh Reynolds. Nobody really knew much about Reynolds, save that Matt Davis spoke highly of him and Oregon had offered him out of JUCO. Some mocked his commitment as not being a "$6 million commit." No, he was more than that. Reynolds was a touchdown machine and the most underrated player in America, for my money. 4. Armani Watts. I thought Watts might be pretty good at some point, but he played on a terrible team in high school and nobody was quite sure how he'd translate to the SEC -- or, more precisely, when he would. Instead, he started from day one, knocked out a South Carolina receiver in his opening game and became the best Aggie safety in a decade. 3. Donovan Wilson. A late addition who seemed like he was heading to Utah, he seemed a step slow and not much of a tackler. Tape lies. He was aggressive, a ball hawk and was maybe a bit TOO good of a tackler. 2. Erik McCoy. "A 2-star from Lufkin?" That was the muttering on the sideline the night he committed. But nobody saw him as a center yet. And when they finally did, they saw exactly why A&M was happy to take him. 1. Johnny Manziel. Yeah, I wasn't sure if he was tall enough or durable enough or accurate enough. I thought Jameill Showers would beat him out. And then he got on the field and the magic began.

5 "What happened?" recruits

5. Justin Manning. I remember that when he committed and I tweeted it, Johnny replied "Yessir" from the red carpet at the ESPYs. It was a big deal. He was the #4 defensive tackle in the nation, after all. And then...nothing. Still a great kid, though. 4. Howard Matthews. I remember seeing him at Clear Springs and shouting "4-STAR!" into my phone at Jeff Tarpley. Yeah, well, he never quite got to a 4-star level in college. He was a huge disappointment. 3. Kyle Allen. The newest Washington Redskins quarterback seemed like a slam dunk superstar when he committed to A&M. And maybe he would have been if he hadn't been abused and thrown under the bus by a certain former head coach. That's unforgivable, but Allen never became what he could have, at A&M or Houston. 2. Qualen Cunningham. I watched his tape and thought, "Geez, this guy's a monster. What speed!" And he is remembered for a targeting penalty on Dak Prescott that sent the 2014 Mississippi State game sideways. A guy I thought might leave early for the NFL barely played his senior season. 1. Speedy Noil. He had the hands, the speed and the mobility. He didn't have the attitude or the want-to. A 5-star signee who showed huge flashes as a freshman and then did about zilch after that. A frustrating story.

5 who were exactly what we thought

5. Jake Matthews. You watched his film, or saw him in person and saw he was just about technically perfect. Nothing's changed, and that's why he was one of the best at A&M and is now one of the best in the NFL. 4. Christian Kirk. I remember a national analyst saying Kirk was too small at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge, then Kirk caught a pass that was low and behind him. With one hand. The tune changed immediately. He was every bit as good I thought he would be that day. 3. Luke Joeckel. I saw Joeckel at practice in 2010 as a true freshman hold off Von Miller. I went home and told my wife, "A&M has a kid who looks like he could kick the Terminator's ass." Luke was as nice a guy as you'd meet off the field, but beat the crap out of some talented players on it. 2. Justin Madubuike. When he signed, I said he was the best player in the 2016 class. Stuck to it when he redshirted. He was. 1. Myles Garrett. Come on, this is a gimme. The guy was, is and always will be a freak of nature. As soon as he got to campus and it became clear his work ethic matched his talent, you knew he was going to be awesome.

5 "what did you just say?" moments

5. "I don't think A&M should go to the SEC. We're a natural fit in the Big 12." -- Mike Sherman, 2011. I really like Big Mike, but no. Nuh uh. No way. 4. Jim McElwain's berating of the media for bringing up the infamous shark photo at 2017's SEC Media Days. "What it did that actually not only attacked the university but attacked my family, when you know it’s not you. I bust chops with the best of them now and yet, when it got personal...” What the heck, dude? 3. "He's ok. But I've seen Cam Newton and Tim Tebow." -- Ole Miss photographer on Johnny Manziel between the third and fourth quarters of the 2012 game in Oxford. Like the other two, Manziel won the Heisman. And the photographer literally cried when A&M won that game. 2. Whenever Jimbo goes off on what I call his Master's-level dissertations on...whatever and uses all kinds of metaphors from other sports. Unlike the others on this list, this is a positive recollection. It's really amazing to listen to -- and goes very, very fast. 1. "He's not hurt. He's fine." -- Kevin Sumlin on a clearly injured Kyle Allen. Yeah, ok. Whatever, buddy.



5 top feel-good stories on this job

5. Landis Durham comes out of nowhere to lead the SEC in sacks. He was too big to be a linebacker and was a third string defensive end to start 2017. 4. Trevor Knight saving the 2016 Aggies from disaster and basically leading that whole team for a season. 3. Daylon Mack shaking off the Sumlin era and depression to once again become a force. 2. Trayveon Williams seeing his family lose everything in Harvey and respond by leading the SEC in rushing. 1. Aaron Hansford suffering a catastrophic knee injury, switching positions and becoming a contributor again.

5 most memorable games I've been on the sideline (for at least a bit) for

5. South Carolina, 2014. Cocky fans, cocky coach, cocky team -- Gamecocks, that is. Top 5 coming in. Hotter than hell. A&M blasted them and they had no idea what hit them. 4. UCLA, 2016. Get out to a big lead, lose it, and then have a gut-wrenching OT. 3. Tennessee, 2016. Same as #4, only magnified. 2. Ole Miss, 2012. A&M was, for all intents and purposes, dead. Then Hugh Freeze got stupid, Johnny and Swope got great and the Aggies pulled off a shocker. 1. LSU, 2018. Couldn't be anything else. I hope I remember that one until I die.

5 most memorable single plays