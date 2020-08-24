Who was Texas A&M's offensive rookie of the year in 2019? You can make case for Jalen Wydermyer and Kenyon Green, but the most exciting freshman was Ainias Smith. Smith emerged quickly, shot up the depth chart and ended up catching 3 touchdown passes in just 22 receptions. Then he moved to running back for the bowl game and averaged 7.7 yards a carry.

Now a full-time running back for the first time in his career, he's still raising eyebrows. Linebacker Braden White said Smith has impressed with his speed in the open field, while Buddy Johnson said Smith has shown a willingness to hold his ground and block defensive ends like Micheal Clemons, who outweighs him by 80 pounds.