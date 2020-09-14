Monday Thoughts
What's up with the opt-outs?
Even though there were rumblings about the possibility of Jhamon Ausbon opting out after he missed several practices, the timing of his decision was still a surprise.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news