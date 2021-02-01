Monday Thoughts
LAST SCHEDULED UPDATE ON THE 2021 CLASS
The big questions on the mind of A&M followers are, "what's up with LJ Johnson, Brian Thomas and Tywone Malone?"
Well, here's what we know with 48 hours or so left.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news