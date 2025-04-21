Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roof and Remodel

A look at this weekend's visitors, possible transfer portal targets and a ton more in TIDBITS!
Does Texas A&M have enough bulk to stop the run? That's one of many questions in this week's mailbag!
Josh Holloway, the Southern Conference's Sixth Man of the Year, is following Bucky McMillan to Aggieland.
Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan has his biggest recruiting win to date, landing former Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako.
Missouri City 4-star lineman Avery Morcho has a top three, including Texas A&M. Find out why he likes the Aggies here.
A look at this weekend's visitors, possible transfer portal targets and a ton more in TIDBITS!
Does Texas A&M have enough bulk to stop the run? That's one of many questions in this week's mailbag!
Josh Holloway, the Southern Conference's Sixth Man of the Year, is following Bucky McMillan to Aggieland.