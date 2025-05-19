Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 19, 2025
Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roof and Remodel
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In