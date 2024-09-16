Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing

Defensive end Shemar Stewart knows there's more at stake than just a trip back to his home state in playing Florida.
Will the Aggies see more of freshman sensation DJ Lagway or incumbent starter Graham Mertz at QB Saturday?
After a solid showing against McNeese, Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman knows Florida will be a bigger challenge.
Can the Aggies get their first road win since 2021 against an inconsistent Florida team?
Who is the most important player to A&M's success this weekend and why is it Le'Veon Moss? Find out here!
