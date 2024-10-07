Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing

Will Arkansas be able to muster up enough fight to hang with Tennessee? That's one game we look at this week.
Texas A&M has its second commit for the 2025 basketball recruiting class, 4-star SF Jasir Rencher.
Will Dezz Ricks remain in the starting lineup against Missouri? That's one of many questions in this week's mailbag!
What do the Aggies need to do to slow down All-World WR Luther Burden and the Missouri offense?
Can the Aggies get the passing game going against a Missouri defense that has limited opponents' scoring?
