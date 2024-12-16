Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing

Been a helluva year, hasn’t it, big fella?

I’m not going to get into personal stuff, because we’ve been plenty blessed by the people who read this, and I thank them. But let’s belly up to the bar and talk about what I have on my Christmas list for Aggie athletics.

Don’t yawn. You knew it was coming.

Yes, we discuss the same thing every year, but it always has variations on a theme. And I’m still pissed you didn’t make Manziel and Evans stay for another season.

Ok, ok, I take it back. Chillax, Big Red.

Anyway, here’s what I’ve got.

Two more receivers for the Aggie offense. Getting Micah Hudson was really good, and thank you for that. Or thank you, Aggies United. But they really need some more dudes. I was hoping for Nic Anderson and KC Concepcion, but the Santa at the mall apparently sucks at forwarding messages.

Yes, I know I could have emailed, but your lead elf, Sprinkles, told me to knock it off. Rather rude, frankly.

But anyway, how about Mario Craver from Mississippi State and Duce Robinson from USC? They would work nicely. A grouping of Noah Thomas, Hudson, Terry Bussey, Jerome Myles, Craver and Robinson would be elite.

For Marcel Reed to take a big step forward. I have faith in this guy. He’s intelligent, has a ton of ability and, let’s be real here, A&M has pinned their hopes on him. So it’s up to him to improve as a passer, to see the field better and get the ball out faster.

For Le’Veon Moss to return — and have a fully healthy year. Moss was fantastic this season, but he has yet to show the ability to get through a full year in one piece. Next year, he should (hopefully) have Rueben Owens and several other guys to help take some of the workload off him, but the Aggie offense works better when he’s in there.

For Donovan Green to get back to full health. We’re talking about a player who showed the potential to be a game breaker in 2022. Then he missed all of last year with an ACL injury and just wasn’t the same this year. Sometimes these things take a couple of years, but would you give the kid a break and sprinkle some of that magic healing dust on him?

One offensive tackle. A&M should have everyone back at the position next year and added some nice pieces in this signing class, but they’re still an early NFL Draft declaration from Trey Zuhn or a knee injury from an inexperienced player being thrust on the field. There are a few tackles out there, and one would be just dandy.

A little creativity from Collin Klein. We know he can do it, he showed it at K-State. But the runs right up the middle on second down were frustrating and predictable. Maybe some of it — most of it? — was a lack of offensive talent, but it seemed pretty stale.

A couple of defensive ends. At least. Will Heldt from Purdue seems like a real nice fit, and it seems like it’s the Aggies against Clemson for him. Amaris Williams from Auburn or Kelby Collins from Florida would work too. But they need some size. They have some speedy guys, for sure, but they need bulk.

A couple of defensive tackles. Same situation as defensive end — they need numbers. Starting with DJ Hicks and Albert Regis is good, and DJ Sanders and Chase Sims would be real players. But experience, and depth, is kinda needed.

Another experienced corner. A trio of Will Lee, Dezz Ricks and Julian Humphrey should work, and you’ve got Jayvon Thomas still around. But another quality guy — Arizona’s Tacario Davis, maybe? — would really be great as you can allow Adonyss Currie, Jamar Beal-Goines and Cobey Sellers to take their time in adjusting to the college game.

Better three-point shooting for the basketball team. Hey, these guys aren’t bad, huh? 9-2, 12th in the nation and, honestly, they should be unbeaten. But what’s stopped them? Two very long scoring droughts. If they can shoot better from three — I know, big ask, since they haven’t done in it in three years — they could go a long way in the tournament.

A national championship and revenge for the baseball team. This team can be really good. Awesome, in fact. They were a game from a title a year ago, and didn’t have as much firepower on the mound as they will this year. And revenge? Yeah, that’s against…you know.





Anyway, best to you and missus. Hope you get to listen to a lot of Frank and Dino’s Christmas carols on the way down.

Thanks and Gig ‘em.