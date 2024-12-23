Monday Thoughts, Sponsored by 4L Roofing

So we’re a weekend into the 12-team playoff era and we’ve had four blowouts. This shows two things, and they may be contradictory: a better job of selecting teams has to be implemented, and even if this happens, we’re probably going to have to deal with these kind of results.

First, the CFP committee did a terrible job. I had already argued that South Carolina should have been in, but how you do that with the way things are laid out I don’t know. Clemson and SMU were competitive with each other, but they weren’t competitive with the likes of Penn State and Texas. The committee didn’t take strength of schedule into account — or, if it was, it wasn’t taken seriously. On the basis of records, Indiana deserved to be in. But does anyone think they wouldn’t be any higher than eighth in the SEC if they had played A&M’s schedule?

A 12-team playoff shows the real difference between good teams and elite ones. And, honestly, there are probably only three or four elite teams every year. So, odds are you’re going to see some blowouts. It doesn’t mean that the system isn’t fun, but that’s just the way it is. But that doesn’t mean that the CFP committee needs to work harder to make a better and more competitive tourney.



