Here's how to get in touch with our sponsor:

I'm not going to try to hide the fact that using the past tense when discussing Terry Price is absolutely gut-wrenching. There were few people who were so alive, every time you saw them. Sometimes jovial, sometimes very loud and profane (when on the practice field).

In one-on-one situations, always kind. Always genuine. Always good.

When the terrible news of his passing came Friday, it was after hours of rumors. And the very idea was enough to take my breath away. When it was official, I just stared at the computer. The concept of Terry Price being gone was truly breathtaking.

Write something. You have to write something.

So I wrote a straight obit, because that's all I could handle. The idea of the man being gone hurt too damned much.

Before you get the wrong idea, Terry and I were not best buddies. We were friends, and he was friends with a ton of people. Because he was kind, genuine and good. Nobody had a bad word to say about him, and if they did they were lying. Every year, when A&M played in Oxford or Auburn, there'd be a line of people coming down as close as they could to the Aggie sideline just to say hi to him. And he'd been gone from those places for 10 to 14 years. And he made time for all of them.

He'd make time for just about everyone, including a reporter watching practice trying to stay out of the way. But when the defensive line switched fields, with TP yelling at them to get a move on, here he'd come, lumbering over.

Fist bump. "You good, baby? How's the family? How's that little girl?"

Every time. Without fail. Most of the time before games, it would be the same thing.

He met my wife once. He took off his hat, put it over his chest and said, "Ma'am, it's very nice to meet you."

You could have knocked her over with a feather. I thought it was smooth as all get out.

TP was a damn good football coach. Look at the list of players he coached (and/or recruited) just at A&M: Myles Garrett, DeMarvin Leal, Kingsley Keke, Landis Durham, Jayden Peevy, Damontre Moore, LT Overton, Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart...you get the idea.

He took Moore, who was going nowhere fast, and made him an All-American nearly overnight. He made Keke an NFL player by making him a capable defensive end. Durham was a third-string linebacker until Price made him an All-SEC defensive end. And we don't even have to get discuss what he did with Garrett.

But TP was a much, much better person. You could tell that by the reaction to his passing. Players who ended up going to other schools expressed their sadness. Aggie players going back to the early years of Kevin Sumlin filled Twitter with their condolences. So did his former co-workers.

Because he was kind, genuine and good.

Also one heck of a barbecuer. I never did get an invite to one of the D-line cookouts, which is a huge regret.

Probably most importantly, TP was a family man. His last two tweets were pictures of his sons graduating from A&M, and him saying how proud he was of them. It's painful, but also appropriate.

Terry Price brought love and joy to everything he did. He loved football and it became his professional life. He loved to grill and became legendary in college football circles for his skills. He loved his family and they were with him all the way, back to A&M, on the sidelines and eventually as part of the university (and, in the case of Devin, the team).

He did all that in just 55 years. Way too short, but one heck of a legacy to leave.

I'm going to miss hearing, "You good, baby?" when fall practice starts. But you know what? I'm going to try to be good. TP's sets a standard for happiness and living life we should all strive to emulate.

And I'm definitely going to grill more.

Farewell, my friend. You were good. Actually, to quote you on the field, you were GOOOOOOOD. And you're going to be very, very missed.