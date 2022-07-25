Myles Jones returns for one more run through the SEC

Class: Super senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

2021 stats: 2 tackles in 3 games

Projected 2022 role: In the cornerback rotation

The last time we saw Myles Jones on the football field, he was trying to cover Arkansas' Treylon Burks with a foot injury, trying to help a depleted secondary. The results were disastrous, and that was the end of Jones' season. Thankfully, however, he isn't going out with that as his final memory of college football. Jones decided to return for a sixth season and will be part of a now-loaded cornerback corps. Whether he starts or not is a question that can't be answered yet, but he should get plenty of playing time (if healthy) in this last hurrah.