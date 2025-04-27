N.C. State Transfer Ready to Play Buckyball

Hill, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard, averaged a team-leading 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during his only season with the Wolfpack. He entered the transfer portal last month, but gave little indication of where he was leaning before announcing his decision Sunday.

Hill spent his first two seasons in the junior college ranks, and recent legal maneuvering provided him with an extra season of college basketball. His first season at the Division I level was extremely impressive -- he was a first team All-MAC selection in 2023-24 for Bowling Green, averaging 20.5 PPG, 5 RPG and 2.6 APG. He transferred to N.C. State after that single season at Bowling Green, and started 25 of 31 games for the Wolfpack.

Hill is scores at a high percentage, making 45.3% of his shots last season, but his game is largely predicated on getting to the basket. He shot only 39 3-pointers last year and made just eight, or a 20.5% success rate. He's far better from the free throw line, where he shot 75.3% last year and 74.3% during his season at Bowling Green.

Hill will move into the a potentially dangerous back court with point guard Jacari Lane (North Alabama), shooters Duke Miles (Oklahoma) and Josh Holloway (Samford) and true freshman Jeremiah Green. Though Hill projects as a shooting guard, he has served as a ball handler in the past as evidenced by his assist numbers at Bowling Green.

A&M now has eight players on its roster, with six transfers joining Green and sole holdover Chris McDermott.