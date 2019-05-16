Name to Know: Quaydarius Davis
Skyline 2022 defensive tackle Keithian “Bear” Alexander has been a popular name around Aggieland this spring. Another Skyline prospect name to know is 2021 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis. On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week the 6-foot-1, 193-pound prospect has picked up three major SEC offers— Alabama was the first to offer on Tuesday; followed by Tennessee, and then A&M offered Wednesday afternoon.
Alabama, Tennessee and A&M are joined by offers from the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Houston, LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, Texas, Utah, Utah State, Cincinnati, Kansas and Ole Miss.
Breakdown of Davis At the Dallas Rivals Camp:
“t’s pretty obvious that the best athlete on the field was Davis, a class of 2021 wide receiver who boasts offers from LSU, Texas and Oklahoma State, [Texas A&M] and seems poised to add about 30 or so more before he’s a senior. Davis was electric in cat-and-mouse drills and celebrated with backflips after the fact. That crisp route-running and strong hands reared itself in one-on-ones as he cemented himself as one of the more dangerous after-the-catch players in the state.” - Sam Spiegelman
“Davis is the latest Skyline star after a few years of somewhat lackluster production for the one-time proud program. Davis flashed speed, something that everyone expected, but what he put on display that most didn't foresee? His ability as a route-runner. He is still raw from a technical standpoint but he shows a natural feel for setting up a corner.” - Josh McCuistion