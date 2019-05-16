Skyline 2022 defensive tackle Keithian “Bear” Alexander has been a popular name around Aggieland this spring. Another Skyline prospect name to know is 2021 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis. On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week the 6-foot-1, 193-pound prospect has picked up three major SEC offers— Alabama was the first to offer on Tuesday; followed by Tennessee, and then A&M offered Wednesday afternoon.

“t’s pretty obvious that the best athlete on the field was Davis, a class of 2021 wide receiver who boasts offers from LSU, Texas and Oklahoma State, [Texas A&M] and seems poised to add about 30 or so more before he’s a senior. Davis was electric in cat-and-mouse drills and celebrated with backflips after the fact. That crisp route-running and strong hands reared itself in one-on-ones as he cemented himself as one of the more dangerous after-the-catch players in the state.” - Sam Spiegelman

“Davis is the latest Skyline star after a few years of somewhat lackluster production for the one-time proud program. Davis flashed speed, something that everyone expected, but what he put on display that most didn't foresee? His ability as a route-runner. He is still raw from a technical standpoint but he shows a natural feel for setting up a corner.” - Josh McCuistion