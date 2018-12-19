AggieYell.com

Welcome to early National Signing Day 2019, where Texas A&M could sign 22 of its 24 current commits -- and add more. This thread will be updated throughout the day as more recruits sign.

Jimbo Fisher looks to land one of the nation's top classes for 2019

6:18 a.m.: LB Andre White leads things off

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds 2018 stats: 132 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks Picked A&M over: Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, USC and Michigan State, among others Rapid-fire analysis: This is a guy A&M really needed, especially after Christian Harris defected to Alabama. White is a linebacker than has the speed to play sideline to sideline, but is most comfortable in the middle. He’s a tackling machine, with very good vision and good tackling form. The Aggies have played Otaro Alaka and Tyrel Dodson to the point where they rarely come off the field if they’re not hurt; that’s something they’d like to change. Dodson and Anthony Hines seem set in as the starters for 2019, but White has the talent and ability to make sure they don’t get worn out.



6:30 a.m.: Kenyon Jackson and Adarious Jones sign

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds 2018 stats: 32 catches for 604 yards (18.9 YPC), 9 TD Awards/Recognition: Second-team All-Georgia 7-A Picked A&M over: Florida State, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Georgia among others Why he picked A&M: “When I came down, just loved the vibe, the coaches, the academics and the overall campus.” Rapid-fire analysis: After seeing what Kendrick Rogers did to LSU last month, the value of a tall receiver who can jump out of the gym doesn’t need to be explained. In Jackson, the Aggies have found someone with a lot of similarities. Jackson is a huge target who can definitely win jump balls, but he also has really good hands and nice technique. He grabs the ball and doesn’t let it get in on him. That’s what you want in a receiver. He’s not the fastest guy, but he gets up to top speed very quickly. He needs to sharpen up his route running, but he’s an intriguing guy to watch as he competes for a spot in the two-deep this summer.

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds Picked A&M over: Virginia Tech, Georgia, South Carolina and UCF among others Rapid-fire analysis: The Aggies are in the market for more players who can be like Kingsley Keke and play both tackle and end, and Jones can definitely fill that role. For a player of his size, Jones has almost freakish speed and a very good burst right off the snap. He can flat out move. He’s got to work on his technique, as he’s pretty raw, but he’s got a whole lot of talent to work with.

7:05 a.m.: Tarian Lee makes it two linebackers signed

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds 2018 stats: 69 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 2 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT Awards/Recognition: Under Armour All-American Picked A&M over: Indiana, Purdue and UAB, among others Rapid-fire analysis: Lee is instinctive and relentless. He has shown to be very good in pass coverage, but he’s at his best when he’s coming forward against the run. He has a knack for finding the ballcarrier and puts them down once he does. His effort reminds you of Tyrel Dodson. Lee needs to get bigger to play in the SEC, because 210 pounds just isn’t enough. But he has some real upside and could be a factor as soon as 2020.

7:05 a.m.: Baylor Cupp becomes the first in-state signee

Why he chose Texas A&M: Cupp loved how A&M was going to use the tight ends at A&M. He became even more solid seeing how Jace Sternberger played all year.

Stats: 20 catches, 492 yards, six touchdowns Awards: Under Armour All-American, first team all-district Who he chose Texas A&M over: Alabama and Texas Projection for 2019: Rotation Analysis: It will be really fun to see Cupp in a tight end friendly offense. Cupp has shown great playmaking ability out of that positon. He is a great blocker and that is what he will be known for early on at A&M, but he can emerge into a star at A&M.

7:15 a.m.: The last Sumlin commit signs

Why he chose Texas A&M: Davis jumped at the A&M offer from then A&M coach Jeff Banks. Terry Price took over his recruitment and has been solid ever since. Davis had family that was A&M fans and that helped sway him to A&M. 2018 Stats: 11-15 FG. Long of 57, 32-34 XP Awards: 2016 first team all-district. 2017 and 2018 Special Teams MVP. Who he chose Texas A&M over: Cornell and TCU Projection for 2019: Redshirt Analysis: Davis is a touchback machine as I don’t think he had a kick that did not go out of the endzone. Davis is known for his massive leg as he can hit from 60 yards. Fun fact, Davis was the last commitment under Kevin Sumlin.

7:20 a.m.: A&M's longest-tenured commit makes it official

Current Height/Weight: 6 foot, 185 pounds 2018 stats: 76 receptions for 1,349 yards and 12 TDs Chose A&M over: Washington, Arizona, Baylor and others Rapid-fire analysis: Lane may be the least-discussed receiver A&M is signing in this class, but he may is also probably the most refined. He has outstanding hands, runs very good routes and can change direction quickly. He's also got good speed. While he was used as an outside receiver at Pius X, he'll be in the mix for time in the slot at A&M.

7:25 a.m.: Aggies two of the nation's top 50

Projected position: Defensive end Why he chose Texas A&M: Leal really liked Terry Price and was a big fan of playing in the SEC. Leal liked how physical A&M was and even though Texas never gave up in recruiting him, Leal stayed solid. 2018 stats; 83 tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles, recovered two fumbles Awards: Adidas All-American, district defensive player of the year in 2017 and 2018. Who he chose Texas A&M over: Alabama, Texas, and Clemson Projection for 2019: Reserve Analysis: Leal is the best defensive line recruit A&M has gotten since Myles Garrett. Leal has great strength and could possibly end up as a five-star after the all-star games.

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 208 pounds 2018 stats: 28 tackles, 9 passes broken up, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Awards/Recognition: First team all-district; U.S. Army All-American Chose A&M over: Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, USC and Ohio State, among others Rapid-fire analysis: Young is a physical corner who likes to press opponents, but can turn and run with them as well. He's got excellent footwork and his technique is very strong. He finds the ball in the air quickly and gives up very little separation to his opponents. He uses his hands well to frustrate opponents, but avoids pass interference calls. He's an elite prospect who could start as early as next year.



7:26 Blake Trainor makes it 10

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 330 pounds Picked A&M over: Arkansas, Nebraska, TCU, Missouri and Houston, among others Why he chose A&M: “I chose A&M because of the tradition, the people in the program and I get along with all the commits really well. There’s something special being built down in College Station.” Rapid-fire analysis: Trainor is the kind of offensive lineman Jim Turner needs to make the A&M front a force in the SEC. He’s big, strong and plays nasty. He’s not in the business of blocking people, he’s there to bury them. He’s got respectable foot speed, as he can serve as a lead blocker on counter plays where he has to pull. He’s coming off a knee injury, so seeing playing time in 2019 may be out of the question. But with his size, if he can develop over the next year plus he can become a very good SEC offensive tackle.

7:35 a.m.: RJ Orebo makes it three linebackers

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 235 pounds Awards/Recognition: Second-team All-District Picked A&M over: Illinois State, Texas State Why he picked A&M: “What sold me on the Aggies is the great tradition, second to none coaching, and the energizing fans.” Rapid-fire analysis: Orebo’s size makes him a fascinating prospect. He’s a long strider and really fast for his size, so he has the potential to be a very effective pass rusher. He definitely looks most comfortable attacking off the edge into the backfield. The question will be whether he can handle coverage duties and deals with offensive linemen in the running game. He’s got the frame to put on a lot more weight, so he could easily be 250 pounds before he gets on the field.

7:45 Layden Robinson makes it 12

Current Height/Weight: Projected position at A&M: Robinson is a versatile player. He is listed as an offensive center, but look for him to play several positions once he reaches Aggieland. While a majority of snaps will be at center, look for him also to play guard. Why he chose the Aggies: Manvel has had a pipeline of prospects play ball at Texas A&M, so Robinson was very familiar with the Aggies. After visiting Texas A&M, Robinson said they had everything he wanted on and off the field. His relationship with offensive line coach Jim Turner sealed the deal. Also, his relationship with the 2019 class and playing alongside Kenyon Green played a role in it all. Who he chose A&M over: Robinson decided on Texas A&M over programs such as Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, North Texas, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. Rapid-fire analysis: Robinson is one of the class's fastest risers after an outstanding senior season. He played left tackle for Manvel, but he's being recruited to play center. He's a mauler, who likes to get his hands on people and start shoving them downfield. He's got good footwork but needs to improve his technique some as he adjusts to playing much bigger, tougher players. Erik McCoy made the same transition Robinson is and become one of the nation's top centers. There's reason to believe Robinson can do the same.

7:50 a.m. A&M's top commit makes it official

Projected position at A&M (comments from his father, Henry Green): "Right now Kenyon is a player on the chess board. It’s not about where he wants to be; it’s about where does Coach Turner need him. He wants to be anywhere Coach Turner needs him to help this team. It’s not about him. Of course he would love to start, it’s not saying that he is going to go in there and take someone’s position, or get something he hasn’t earned. If it was left up to Kenyon, he wants to go out there, bust heads and start." Why he chose A&M: "When he had his first offer from LSU—he did his research, and the head lineman coach left and went to BYU. The main thing Kenyon wanted was to have a relationship with his lineman coach. Then Kenyon did not know what was going to happen with the Aggies when Coach Kevin Sumlin left. He saw Coach Jimbo Fisher come to town, and keep three key people; Mikado Hinson (currently doing a mission trip with student athletes in Haiti); Coach Ghrimes; Coach Jim Turner. That made the difference. Keyon had a relationship with them and he felt comfortable. The one thing that’s important to note is that Coach Jimbo Fisher, Coach Turner and Coach Ghrimes did not short change anything. They tell you the truth. If you come into this program with your mind set on being something, you will succeed; but if you come in here thinking you already have it made, then you may be going home." Awards/Recognition: Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year; Under Armour All-American; Cover subject of VYPE Magazine and Dave Campbell's Texas football Chose A&M over: LSU, Texas, Alabama, and Oklahoma, among others Projection for 2019: "Right now, as any player would with his sense of athleticism would want to start. That’s not saying he is going to take somebody’s job, but he is going to fight for it. Nobody is going to lay down and give it to you, and nobody owes you anything. You have got to do the work before you get there. That means now. Kenyon is playing basketball right now and working out for football too. The basketball coach knows— keep him healthy, work him for football. His coach said, ''I am going to keep him running, I am going to keep him on his toes and we and going to work on his footwork.'"



7:55 a.m.: The Aggies get their safeties

Why he chose Texas A&M: The A&M coaches worked hard in making sure Richardson was a priority for them. Elko and company continued to keep in touch with Richardson even after his injury. Stats: Richardson was hurt majority of the year so his stats were limited Awards: Adidas All-American game, The Opening finals Who he chose A&M over: Alabama and Texas Projection for 2019: Redshirt Analysis: While Brian Williams is the cover safety of the class, Richardson is the hard hitter. Expect him to take the role of Donovan Wilson going forward in the defense.

Why he chose Texas A&M: Fisher and Elko both wowed Williams after Williams got to meet the coaches back in January. Elko recruited Williams at Notre Dame and Williams respected Fisher at Florida State. Stats: 60 tackles, six interceptions Awards: Under Armour All-American, invited to The Opening finals. Who he chose Texas A&M over: Notre Dame and Texas Projection for 2019: Rotation. Analysis: While Leon O’Neal was liked for his hard-hitting ability, Williams is more known as a coverage safety. Projecting how much he plays in 2019 is difficult because he could easily see the field often in 2019. Williams getting a redshirt would not be a big surprise though.

8:05 a.m.: Aggies add playmaking WR

Why he chose Texas A&M: He played football growing up with a few A&M commits and he is close with fellow A&M signee Demani Richardson. 2018 stats: 38 catches, 604 yards, seven touchdowns Awards: First team all-district and Under Armour All-American Who he chose Texas A&M over: Texas and TCU Projection for 2019: Redshirts, but plays in a few games. Analysis: Wright is a physical outside receiver who excels in 50-50 balls. Wright could be the next Kendrick Rogers at A&M and should be a big threat for fades in the future.

8:40 a.m.: Aggies add their last linebacker

Updated height/weight: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds 2018 stats: 62 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 INT Chose A&M over: Tennessee, Alabama, LSU among others Why he chose A&M: "I had my mind set to commit to Texas A&M before I went there. I decided when Coach Craig came down. He came down two times within five days. We talked about what they needed and what they need me to do. They didn’t make any promises they were just real. They showed me the depth at linebacker and what it would take for me to get on the field." Rapid-fire analysis: Brown is an extremely versatile linebacker who does a lot of things well, as his stat line for 2018 suggests: 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions. He can play all three linebacker positions, but he definitely in his element when he's on the edges. He's explosive and hits with fury. The Aggies needed a player who could either fill the Rover role or back up (and eventually replace) Tyrel Dodson. Brown has that kind of skill set. He can drop back and operate effectively in pass coverage, but he clearly likes being close to the line of scrimmage. This year, Mike Elko used Dodson and Otaro Alaka to press the line of scrimmage to strangle the running game, and Brown definitely does that well. He has good vision, a very good first step and gets into the backfield before opposing linemen are able to get to him. When you come flying off the line off scrimmage, it's easy to fall for misdirection or lose sight of the football. In spite of his aggressive approach, Brown keeps track of where the ball is and takes very good routes to the ballcarrier. He's very instinctive, but also shows discipline in not getting out of position. A&M needed a linebacker who could do a lot of different things, and Brown fits that description. He's a very nice late edition who will likely see some playing time next year in a backup role, likely to Dodson.



8:45 a.m.: Aggies get their QB

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds 2018 stats: 122-240, 1,723 yards, 14 TD, 5 INT; 63 carries for 388 yards and 8 TD Awards/Recognition: Under Armour All-American; Elite 11 Finalist; All-Region first-team quarterback; All-Region Academic Athlete of the Year Picked A&M over: Georgia, Northwestern, Iowa, N.C. State and others Why he picked A&M: “Because coach Fisher and his staff seemed like a staff who would be happy if I joined their program. I know that I’ll be developed as a quarterback and a person. I saw College Station, the campus and heard about the Aggie Network and I liked everything about it.” Rapid-fire analysis: There’s a lot to like about Calzada — he’s obviously extremely intelligent, has good size and a big arm. He’s also got a very quick release and good presence in the pocket. He’ll move around and run if he needs to, but if he can step up and continue to look to throw, he will. He needs to improve his accuracy and working on his progressions, but he’ll have time to develop under Jimbo Fisher and Darrell Dickey. There’s no need for him to be rushed.

9:10 a.m.: Nation's top JUCO corner signs

Current Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2018 stats: 17 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 5 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery Chose A&M over: Oregon, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Florida, among others Rapid-fire analysis: There's little question about Blades' ability -- he was #87 in the 2017 Rivals 100, but didn't qualify after committing to Nebraska. It looks like he's used his two years at Arizona Western to his advantage, becoming an even better cover corner. Mike Elko and Maurice Linguist like big, physical corners and Blades definitely fits that mold at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He can still put on some weight, so it wouldn't be surprising if he adds 15 pounds or so in the next year. Blades' anticipation when it comes to pass coverage is off the charts. In what has to be refreshing for A&M fans, he not only knows his assignments but turns his head to find the football. If the pass is in front of him, his reaction time and acceleration are outstanding. He can jump a route without interfering with the receiver, especially if the wideout doesn't come back to the football. If he has a chance to break on the ball, he's probably going to get a hand on it. Another obvious trait Blades possesses is speed. He runs like a sprinter when he returns kickoffs (which is something to keep in mind for next year), and he can backpedal, flip his hips and run with wideouts. But the thing that impressed me most were his coverage skills. He closes on receivers and stays right on them without interfering. He not only positions himself to make a play on the ball if need be, but makes it very tough for a quarterback to find the space to get the ball in to his receiver. Finding at least one more corner to team with 5-star Erick Young was an absolute necessity for the Aggies. In Blades, they may have gotten the best option they could have, and still have a very real shot at landing 4-star Marcus Banks. It would not be a surprise to see Young and Blades both on the field a great deal at the beginning off the 2019 season, perhaps as starters.

9:15 a.m.: Aggies get their running back

Projected position at A&M: Each year Spiller has made tremendous strides as a running back. He is an every down type of back, who can play all three downs. His upside is tremendous and he has a wide variety of skills he brings to this class; including speed, good footwork, blocking and his ability to catch the ball in the backfield. Why he chose the Aggies: Spiller is an Aggie Legacy. His father, Fred Spiller, was a tight-end at Texas A&M. Coach Jimbo Fisher made Spiller a priority. In fact, Coach Fisher most recently visited Spiller on December 3. There wasn’t a moment the Aggies let up on his recruitment even while he was committed to Oklahoma. Awards received: In 2018, as a senior, Spiller was named the District 15-6A Offensive MVP. In 2017, as a junior, Spiller was named the District 15-6A Offensive MVP. In 2016, as a sophomore, Spiller was named a second-team all-district selection. Spiller is also an Under Armour All-American.

Stats: In three seasons, Spiller rushed for over 3,300 yards and 50-plus touchdowns. In his senior season alone he had close to 1,500 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Who he chose A&M over: Spiller chose Texas A&M over the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas and Baylor. Projection for 2019: Spiller has some stout competition for playing time with Trayveon Williams probably back and Jashaun Corbin definitely back, but he should not be counted out of the equation for carries next season.



11:45 a.m.: Kam Brown signs in Mexico