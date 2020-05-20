The final decision on whether Texas A&M starts its voluntary activities is up to the SEC, but the conference's ban on athletic activities expires May 31 (as does the NCAA's). The conference's athletic directors are scheduled to vote on a date to restart activities Friday, and June 1 is the likely date to be agreed upon.

Two weeks ago AggieYell.com reported that Texas A&M's football staff was anticipating activities would begin June 1 and a number of players, including senior quarterback Kellen Mond, are already in College Station.

The decision by the NCAA (and, eventually, the SEC) will allow for weight rooms and other athletic training facilities to re-open for student-athletes, but does not mean there can be direct oversight by coaches.

"It's really about allowing them to come in for voluntary activity, and we have a plan in place," Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said Monday. "We're ready to engage that plan, once we get the all-clear through the SEC."

With commercial gyms already opening in Texas this week, Bjork said A&M's student-athletes would be likely be safer and better served by working out on campus.

"The guidance that we're getting is that it will safe to bring back athletes and it'll be safe to operate our facilities," he said. "We can really operate in a manner where we can protect our student-athletes inside of our facilities, more so than, we believe, being out in the community."

When asked by AggieYell.com if he sensed more confidence in the prospect of football occurring in the fall over the past couple of weeks, Bjork responded in the affirmative.

"There seems to be more confidence as the time goes on and you see universities talk about opening in the fall," he said. "We're starting to see a lot more positive momentum and a lot more real openings, not only in our region but around the country so those are all positives."