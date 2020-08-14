AggieYell - New faces could strengthen cornerback unit

AggieYell.com's final preseason position preview looks at the cornerback unit, which has been reinforced by some new arrivals.

A big year from Elijah Blades would definitely help the secondary.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Senior Elijah Blades Senior Myles Jones Redshirt senior Travon Fuller

New arrivals

Jobs up for grabs

Essentially all of them. Blades and Myles Jones will enter camp as the presumed starters, but George, Jaylon Jones and Moten could push them. It seems very likely all of them will play in 2020.

Mr. Intrigue

George. He was considered one of, if not the, best corner in the JUCO ranks last year and he didn't come here to sit. Jones is a two-year starter but can't be considered a lock to stay that way. Is George as advertised, and can he take a starting spot? The A&M coaching staff is hoping he can at least provide quality competition.

The spotlight's on...

Blades. He came to A&M highly regarded and brings great speed, but he had trouble staying healthy last season (largely due to shoulder issues). He should be 100% when camp begins, but will he be the shutdown corner the Aggies need? A lot of people will be watching to see if he's improved over a tough 2019.

Unit breakdown