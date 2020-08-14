AggieYell - New faces could strengthen cornerback unit

New faces could strengthen cornerback unit
AggieYell.com's final preseason position preview looks at the cornerback unit, which has been reinforced by some new arrivals.
Returning players (projected starters in bold)
Senior Elijah Blades
Senior Myles Jones
Redshirt senior Travon Fuller
New arrivals
Jobs up for grabs
Essentially all of them. Blades and Myles Jones will enter camp as the presumed starters, but George, Jaylon Jones and Moten could push them. It seems very likely all of them will play in 2020.
Mr. Intrigue
George. He was considered one of, if not the, best corner in the JUCO ranks last year and he didn't come here to sit. Jones is a two-year starter but can't be considered a lock to stay that way. Is George as advertised, and can he take a starting spot? The A&M coaching staff is hoping he can at least provide quality competition.
The spotlight's on...
Blades. He came to A&M highly regarded and brings great speed, but he had trouble staying healthy last season (largely due to shoulder issues). He should be 100% when camp begins, but will he be the shutdown corner the Aggies need? A lot of people will be watching to see if he's improved over a tough 2019.
Unit breakdown
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|
Blades
|
George
|
Jaylon Jones
|
Myles Jones
|
Moten
|
Fuller*