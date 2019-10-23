Instead of looking to transfer so he can play quarterback, the redshirt sophomore has gone to the coaching staff with a message: play me wherever you can use me.

Blumrick, who was an Elite 11 quarterback at Pearland High School in 2017 before a knee injury ruined his senior season, has seen very little action at A&M. After a pair of short appearances in 2018, he has not seen the field this season after losing the backup job to Zach Calzada this summer. With James Foster also competing for playing time and Longview's Haynes King on the way in the 2020 class, Blumrick decided to see if he could help the team in another way.

Even though he was recruited by Kevin Sumlin's staff for his big arm, Blumrick was also an extremely mobile quarterback at Pearland. When he was used at quarterback last season and in the spring game, he was utilized in designed runs more than any other quarterback.

When the Aggies hit the field in Oxford last Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound former quarterback was working with the receivers. He also played on the coverage units on special teams. Head coach Jimbo Fisher said Blumrick's willingness to move, along with his athleticism, allowed the team to use him in multiple ways.

"We're doing different things with Connor. We're doing some things on offense -- you'll see him in the backfield some, you'll see him split out. He can run, he can throw. Connor's a very talented guy," Fisher said.

While many quarterbacks consider themselves quarterbacks and nothing else, Fisher said Blumrick has embraced the opportunity to play.

"He's had a great attitude about it," Fisher said. "We want to use him as much as we can ... He's got a chance to be a really good player in the future."