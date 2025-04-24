NFL Draft Bits

Here's a look at some Texas A&M products may be heading in the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins tonight (7 p.m. central) in Green Bay.

Shemar Stewart seems to be a likely first rounder, but where will he go?

When will Stewart get the call?

The answer...

No single player in this draft has generated more discussion about where he should be drafted than Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart. Some times are enamored with his physical gifts, which were on display when he blew up the NFL Combine; others are wary of his lack of production, as evidenced by his 4 1/2 sacks in three seasons. Cashius Howell, who was a reserve for much of last year, had nearly as many sacks in 2024 than Stewart had in his whole career. I've seen Stewart go from as high as seventh to the Jets and fellow Aggie Aaron Glenn, and as late as 29th to Washington. Some teams are even looking at him as a tackle, though most seem to like him as a 5-technique end (see the picture, where he's lined up outside the left shoulder of Mizzou's left tackle, if you need to know what a 5-tech is). So who needs defensive end help, and how badly? New York Giants. They do, but they are likely taking Penn State's Abdul Carter at 3 and that would be that. New York Jets. They need everything, but I think there's more pressing needs than defensive end at 7. Carolina. They pick at 8, and they need a replacement for Brian Burns. But, fast forward to the 30 second mark to see what I think on this. Also, if they don't want Bryce Young to be killed, they may want to take an offensive tackle.

New Orleans. Again, they need everything, but this (9th overall) may be too high to gamble on Stewart. They may take an offensive lineman to protect whoever their quarterback is this fall. Dallas. The Cowboys like Stewart and have talked to him on multiple occasions, but I think they go offense here (12th). But it is Jerry Jones, so who knows. They could take a safety or something. Indianapolis. They have the 14th pick and, while they don't have a super glaring need at end, they're at the point in the draft where the proverbial "Best Player Available" could rule the day. Atlanta. This is where I'd start leaning towards the TV in anticipation. What the Falcons have is the 15th pick; what they don't have is any semblance of a pass rush. To say they sucked at pressuring the quarterback would be an insult to sucking. Depending on what (and who) is out there, they may take Stewart right here. Cincinnati. The Bengals pick 17th and they are probably going to need a replacement for pro bowler Trey Hendrickson, so this may be a reasonable landing spot. The Bengals have also been linked to Walter "NIL" Nolen, but Cincy may pass on him in part due to the presence of (and this is delicious) McKinnley Jackson. Green Bay. Also a very reasonable landing spot, at 23. Green Bay needs to improve its pass rush, and has had a lot of success with Aggies in the past (see Edgerrin Cooper, for one), so they may make the move here. Detroit. This may be a luxury pick at 28, but bookending Stewart with Aiden Hutchinson would be flat-out nasty. Washington. HTTR. They've lost some of their pass rush to free agency, so if Stewart is here, I can't imagine he'd be there much longer. But they also need another receiver, a running and an offensive tackle at 29. They may trade out of the first round entirely. So there you have it: anywhere from 7 to 29. But I'd look in the mid-teens to early 20s as the most likely time Stewart comes off the board.

Nic Scourton

In spite of his strong Pro Day performance, Scourton looks like he's still a second rounder, though it's possible he could slide further. It's also possible Detroit or Washington takes him at the end of round 1 depending on how things shake out, but I don't consider that to be very likely. Dallas is not interested in him. They don't like his frame. Cleveland has the first pick in the second round, and they might take a look at him. Him playing across from Myles Garrett would be something. But they may also be looking quarterback, because Deshaun Watson has worked out SOOO well for them. The Texans like him, but he's a luxury they probably can't afford. The Eagles could use an end if they don't take one at the end of the first. But I don't know how interested they are in Scourton. The Patriots really like Scourton and had him in for a visit and interviewed him at the Combine. They have the 38th pick overall, so that's a feasible landing spot. Tampa Bay also could use a defensive end in the second round. They're at 53 overall and had Scourton in for a visit, so they definitely have an interest.

Shemar Turner

I've heard some rumors that Turner has been one of the hotter commodities between Pro Day and the draft, though that may mean just getting into the third round (which, to be clear, is not bad at all). Turner met with the Texans, Rams, Cowboys, Cardinals, Saints, Ravens, Eagles, Dolphins and Colts before the draft, so that gives you an idea of how popular he is. I could easily see the Texans moving on him in the 3rd (79th overall), because they could use an interior lineman who can rush the passer. That would make players like Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter even more dangerous. The Cowboys could like him for the very same reason, just add Micah Parsons in there. I've seen the Dolphins linked to Turner at the 98th pick multiple times, so the player and the need seem to fit. If Washington moves back and picks up more draft capital (they don't have a third), he could be in play for them. I don't think it's unreasonable to say there's a decent chance Turner stays in Texas or heads to South Beach. But him teaming up with Nnamdi Madubuike in Baltimore would be kind of cool.



So what about the rest?