NFL Draft Primer
After careful review of game film and discussions with NFL scouts, AggieYell.com offers a look at how Texas A&M's prospects could make this the most successful draft in program history.
Erik McCoy: First off the board?
Strengths: Size, strength, quickness, ability to play both center and guard, outstanding in pass protection
Weaknesses: Can occasionally be rigid in his technique; occasionally can be beaten by quicker tackles in the running game.
Teams who could use him: Kansas City, Houston, Baltimore, Miami, NY Giants, Seattle, LA Rams
Would not be a surprise if: He comes off the board in the late first round
Would be a surprise if: He’s still around in the third round
Somewhat fearful prediction: The Rams take him at the end of the first round, #31.
Jace Sternberger: rising up the draft boards?
Strengths: Best pass catching TE in the draft; fast, excellent hands, proved himself against top-level competition in one season at A&M
Weaknesses: Needs to get stronger and significantly improve his blocking if he is to succeed in the NFL
Teams who could use him: There are a lot. Minnesota, New England, Kansas City, Green Bay and the Texans could all use a receiving tight end.
Wouldn’t be a surprise if: He comes off the board in the second round.
Would be a surprise if: He’s still around in the fourth.
Somewhat fearful prediction: Sternberger continues to draw mixed reviews, but there’s no question that tight ends are currently at a premium and he’s by far the best pass catcher. With the Gronk gone, Sternberger is picked 56th overall, in the second round, by New England.
Trayveon Williams: Value pick?
Strengths: Good if not great speed; durable; much more shifty than he gets credit for; solid pass receiver and fearless blocker. Good guy in the locker room
Weaknesses: Size, occasionally goes down on first contact, already has carried the ball a lot
Teams who could use him: Jacksonville, Baltimore, New England, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas
Wouldn’t be a surprise if: He’s off the board in the third round.
Would be a surprise if: He’s still around in the fifth.
Somewhat fearful prediction: TJ Yeldon left for Buffalo. Leonard Fournette can’t stay out of trouble. Trayveon is a Jaguar in the 3rd round with the 98th pick. It just makes too much sense.
Kingsley Keke: tackle or end?
Strengths: Experienced, versatile and very quick for his size. Excellent at getting the hands of opposing linemen off him. At ton of tape from three-plus years as a starter. Relentless.
Weaknesses: Not overly athletic, can be stopped by top-end tackles or guards
Teams who could use him: Seattle, New England, Washington, Philadelphia
Wouldn’t be a surprise if: He comes off the board in the third round.
Would be a surprise if: He’s not off the board by the fifth at the latest.
Somewhat fearful prediction: I’m very tempted to say the Redskins could take him at pick 96 in the 3rd Round, but he didn’t play at Alabama (look at the Redskins defense to see what I mean). So he goes one pick later, to the Patriots.
Daylon Mack: multiple options for the big man
Strengths: Extremely strong, very fast for his size, played his best football as a senior, could play 3-4 nose or 4-3 DT.
Weaknesses: Weight, conditioning, pre-2018 habit of taking plays off
Teams who could use him: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee
Wouldn’t be a surprise if: Someone jumps up into the late third to take him.
Would be a surprise if: He’s not off the board by the sixth at the latest.
Somewhat fearful prediction: Tennessee takes him with pick #121, in the 4th round.
Tyrel Dodson: later round option?
Strengths: Great intelligence and play recognition; will not be out-worked; solid tackler with versatility to play inside or out; above-average blitzer
Weaknesses: Not overly fast; somewhat undersized; can be swallowed up by offensive linemen if he’s too close to the line of scrimmage
Teams who could use him: New York Giants, Baltimore, Denver, Green Bay, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington
Wouldn’t be a surprise if: He’s taken in the 5th or 6th rounds.
Would be a surprise if: He’s not drafted.
Somewhat fearful prediction: 206th pick, 6th round, to the Redskins.
Cullen Gillaspia: 12th Man to NFL Draft Pick?
Strengths: surprisingly fast, versatile, willing to learn, demon on special teams
Weaknesses: Underdeveloped as a fullback and if he’s not a fullback, what is he?
Teams who could use him: Houston, Tennessee, Minnesota
Wouldn’t be a surprise if: Someone takes a flyer on him starting in the 6th round
Would be a surprise if: He goes before that.
Somewhat fearful prediction: Gillaspia is undrafted, but is one of the first free agents to sign with an NFL team and makes a roster.