After careful review of game film and discussions with NFL scouts, AggieYell.com offers a look at how Texas A&M's prospects could make this the most successful draft in program history.

Erik McCoy: First off the board?

Erik McCoy could be a first round draft pick.

Strengths: Size, strength, quickness, ability to play both center and guard, outstanding in pass protection Weaknesses: Can occasionally be rigid in his technique; occasionally can be beaten by quicker tackles in the running game. Teams who could use him: Kansas City, Houston, Baltimore, Miami, NY Giants, Seattle, LA Rams Would not be a surprise if: He comes off the board in the late first round Would be a surprise if: He’s still around in the third round Somewhat fearful prediction: The Rams take him at the end of the first round, #31.

Jace Sternberger: rising up the draft boards?

Could Jace Sternberger be Gronk's replacement in New England?

Strengths: Best pass catching TE in the draft; fast, excellent hands, proved himself against top-level competition in one season at A&M Weaknesses: Needs to get stronger and significantly improve his blocking if he is to succeed in the NFL Teams who could use him: There are a lot. Minnesota, New England, Kansas City, Green Bay and the Texans could all use a receiving tight end. Wouldn’t be a surprise if: He comes off the board in the second round. Would be a surprise if: He’s still around in the fourth. Somewhat fearful prediction: Sternberger continues to draw mixed reviews, but there’s no question that tight ends are currently at a premium and he’s by far the best pass catcher. With the Gronk gone, Sternberger is picked 56th overall, in the second round, by New England.

Trayveon Williams: Value pick?

Trayveon Williams' stellar 2018 season vaulted him up the draft boards.

Strengths: Good if not great speed; durable; much more shifty than he gets credit for; solid pass receiver and fearless blocker. Good guy in the locker room Weaknesses: Size, occasionally goes down on first contact, already has carried the ball a lot Teams who could use him: Jacksonville, Baltimore, New England, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Wouldn’t be a surprise if: He’s off the board in the third round. Would be a surprise if: He’s still around in the fifth.

Somewhat fearful prediction: TJ Yeldon left for Buffalo. Leonard Fournette can’t stay out of trouble. Trayveon is a Jaguar in the 3rd round with the 98th pick. It just makes too much sense.



Kingsley Keke: tackle or end?

Kingsley Keke's versatility makes him a valuable prospect.

Strengths: Experienced, versatile and very quick for his size. Excellent at getting the hands of opposing linemen off him. At ton of tape from three-plus years as a starter. Relentless. Weaknesses: Not overly athletic, can be stopped by top-end tackles or guards Teams who could use him: Seattle, New England, Washington, Philadelphia Wouldn’t be a surprise if: He comes off the board in the third round. Would be a surprise if: He’s not off the board by the fifth at the latest. Somewhat fearful prediction: I’m very tempted to say the Redskins could take him at pick 96 in the 3rd Round, but he didn’t play at Alabama (look at the Redskins defense to see what I mean). So he goes one pick later, to the Patriots.





Daylon Mack: multiple options for the big man

An excellent 2018 rejunvenated Daylon Mack's draft stock.

Strengths: Extremely strong, very fast for his size, played his best football as a senior, could play 3-4 nose or 4-3 DT. Weaknesses: Weight, conditioning, pre-2018 habit of taking plays off Teams who could use him: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee Wouldn’t be a surprise if: Someone jumps up into the late third to take him. Would be a surprise if: He’s not off the board by the sixth at the latest.

Somewhat fearful prediction: Tennessee takes him with pick #121, in the 4th round.





Tyrel Dodson: later round option?

Tyrel Dodson has produced, but NFL teams are mixed on his prospects.

Strengths: Great intelligence and play recognition; will not be out-worked; solid tackler with versatility to play inside or out; above-average blitzer Weaknesses: Not overly fast; somewhat undersized; can be swallowed up by offensive linemen if he’s too close to the line of scrimmage Teams who could use him: New York Giants, Baltimore, Denver, Green Bay, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington Wouldn’t be a surprise if: He’s taken in the 5th or 6th rounds. Would be a surprise if: He’s not drafted. Somewhat fearful prediction: 206th pick, 6th round, to the Redskins.



Cullen Gillaspia: 12th Man to NFL Draft Pick?

After a great Pro Day, Cullen Gillaspia has a shot at getting drafted.

Strengths: surprisingly fast, versatile, willing to learn, demon on special teams Weaknesses: Underdeveloped as a fullback and if he’s not a fullback, what is he? Teams who could use him: Houston, Tennessee, Minnesota Wouldn’t be a surprise if: Someone takes a flyer on him starting in the 6th round Would be a surprise if: He goes before that. Somewhat fearful prediction: Gillaspia is undrafted, but is one of the first free agents to sign with an NFL team and makes a roster.



Likely undrafted: Landis Durham, Donovan Wilson, Otaro Alaka, Keaton Sutherland, Deshawn Capers-Smith, Daniel LaCamera