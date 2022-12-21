Tease, a Rivals 250 prospect out of Tulsa Booker T. Washington, made a visit to College Station last weekend, then promptly de-committed from the Razorbacks after returning home. It wasn't his first trip to College Station; Tease had visited for the Miami game and came away very impressed with the 12th Man.

Even though he remained committed to Arkansas, the Aggies continued to work on Tease throughout the season. After losing multiple members of the receiving corps to the transfer portal, the effort amped up in recent weeks and paid off.

Tease is the 17th commit for the 2023 class and the first wideout. He's also the only member of the class from Oklahoma.