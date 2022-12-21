This commitment (and signing) story, along with analysis, is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
Texas A&M has been in serious need of help at wide receiver, but had no luck adding any in the 2023 class -- until today. Four-star Micah Tease, a longtime Arkansas commit, made his flip official as he signed with the Aggies Wednesday.
Tease, a Rivals 250 prospect out of Tulsa Booker T. Washington, made a visit to College Station last weekend, then promptly de-committed from the Razorbacks after returning home. It wasn't his first trip to College Station; Tease had visited for the Miami game and came away very impressed with the 12th Man.
Even though he remained committed to Arkansas, the Aggies continued to work on Tease throughout the season. After losing multiple members of the receiving corps to the transfer portal, the effort amped up in recent weeks and paid off.
Tease is the 17th commit for the 2023 class and the first wideout. He's also the only member of the class from Oklahoma.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Tease can absolutely fly. He blows defenders away from the first step and only extends the distance the farther he goes.
He's also great good fundamentals. He grabs the ball out of the air, uses his hands and, when he's running routes, stops quickly and makes himself a good target for his quarterback.
The Aggies have been looking for a receiver to take the top off of a defense, and they have one in Tease. This is a huge, and important, pickup.