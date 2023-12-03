The announcement of Nolen's entry was not a tremendous surprise, as multiple sources had indicated to AggieYell.com over the past four days that such a move was likely. The timing may have come as a surprise, as it happened just minutes after the conclusion of the Aggie football postseason banquet.

The #2 player overall in the 2022 class, Nolen had a breakout season in 2023. He tallied 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks as he teamed with McKinnley Jackson to form a formidable tackle duo. But nagging injuries knocked him out of several games, though he did not miss a start this season.

While Nolen had been an advocate for keeping Elijah Robinson as the team's coach, Robinson's departure for Syracuse had little if anything to do with Nolen's decision. Sources told AggieYell.com that Nolen's reasons were largely NIL-related and did not completely rule out a return to A&M -- though that prospect seems unlikely.