AggieYell.com's tournament for the Greatest Aggie Football Player of All Time continues with the second round in the Northgate Region.

Myles Garrett takes on former teammate Christian Kirk in the round of 32.

John David Crow vs. Ryan Tannehill

How they got here: Crow defeated Sammy Davis; Tannehill beat Greg HIll in the first round Crow (RB/LB; 1954-57) Stats: 295 carries for 1,495 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing; 15 catches for 288 yards and 4 TDs receiving; 8 career interceptions Awards: 1957 Heisman Trophy winner; 1957 All-American; 1956-57 All-Southwestern Conference; National Football Foundation Hall of Fame, 1976; Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1982 An Aggie legend and Bear Bryant's only Heisman Winner, Crow did it all and did it all well. He led the SWC in scoring in 1956, then followed it up with a career high in rushing yards AND 5 interceptions in 1957 to become the first Aggie to win the Heisman. Ryan Tannehill (QB/WR; 2008-11) Stats: 484-774 for 5,450 yards, 42 TD, 21 INT passing; 112 receptions for 1,596 yards and 10 TD receiving; 115 carries for 369 yards and 5 TD rushing Tannehill could have been an NFL draft pick as a wideout; instead, he waited his turn, took over at quarterback and became one of the most prolific passers in team history (and a top 10 pick). His 2011 season has been overshadowed by Johnny Manziel's amazing 2012, but it was still great: the second-most passing yards in a season with 3,744, the most completions with 357 and 29 touchdown passes. He also has the fifth-most yards receiving in a game, with 210 on 12 receptions against Kansas State in 2008.

The Northgate Region of https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I's Greatest Aggie Player of All Time Tournament opens with this matchup. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) April 7, 2020

Ray Childress vs. Aaron Glenn

How they got here: Childress defeated Josh Reynolds while Glenn defeated Trayveon Williams in the first round Childress (DT; 1981-84) Stats: 360 tackles, 25 sacks Awards: 1983-84 All-American; 1983-84 All-SWC; Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 2008; College Football Hall of Fame, 2010 The only defensive linemen in the top five in tackles and one of only two in the past 50 years to lead the team in tackles (117, 1983), Childress was an unstoppable defensive tackle and a key cog in what would develop into the Wrecking Crew. In the NFL, he was an All-Pro six different times. Glenn (CB; 1992-93) Stats: 9 interceptions, 33 career passes broken up, 20 broken up in 1992; nation's leading punt returned in 1993 Awards: 1993 All-American; 1992-93 All-SWC Known for his speed, Glenn was not only tough to throw on but tough to tackle when he had the ball. He averaged 19.9 yards per punt return and led the nation in punts returned for touchdowns (2) in 1993. He also had a 95-yard interception return against Texas in 1992, the third-longest in A&M history.

The final matchup of the Northgate Region is between two Wrecking Crew greats. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) April 7, 2020

Darren Lewis vs. Ty Warren

How they got here: Lewis defeated Ed Simonini while Warren upset Curtis Dickey in the first round Lewis (RB; 1987-90) Stats: 909 carries for 5,012 yards and 44 TD; 25 catches for 126 yards and 1 TD receiving Awards: 1988, 1990 All-American; 1988, 1990 All-SWC Lewis was the ultimate workhorse, carrying the ball more than 300 times in 1988 and rushing for 100 yards or more 10 times in that season. He remains second and third on the all-time single season rushing yards list, and is still the program's all-time leading rusher. His 909 carries are 200 more than any other back in program history. Warren (DE; 1999-2002) Stats: 144 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 2 blocked field goals Awards: 2002 All-Big 12 Warren the best defensive lineman the Aggies had for about a decade, dominating the Big 12 his last two seasons. He was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots and was a member of two Super Bowl winners.

Who advances in this Northgate Region matchup? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) April 7, 2020

Myles Garrett vs. Christian Kirk

How they got here: Garrett defeated Reggie McNeal while Kirk defeated Seth McKinney in the first round Garrett (DE; 2014-16) Stats: 141 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 31 sacks, 5 passes defensed, 1 INT, 7 forced fumbles, 2 blocked kicks Awards: 2015-16 All-American; 2014-16 All-SEC; fourth All-Time in SEC history with 31 sacks The first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett may well be the best defensive lineman in A&M history. An amazing pass rusher, Garrett was a nightmare for opposing offenses to deal with from his first game of his college career. His 4.5 sacks against UTSA in 2016 are the second-most in a game in A&M history. Kirk (WR; 2015-17) Stats: 234 receptions for 2,856 yards and 26 TD; 37 punt returns for 814 yards and 6 TDs; 48 kick returns for 1,048 yards and 1 TD Awards: 2015-17 All-SEC; 2015 SEC Freshman of the Year One of the most exciting players to ever wear an A&M uniform, he ranks third all-time in all-purpose yards for a season and a career. He averaged 22 yards a punt return for his career and led the nation in punt return touchdowns in 2016. He also led the SEC in receptions that year.

A modern nightmare in this matchup in the Northgate Region. Which teammate advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) April 7, 2020

