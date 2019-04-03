



After a couple of weeks of less-than-suspenseful waiting, Texas A&M has named Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams as its next basketball coach, replacing Billy Kennedy. An official announcement came Wednesday morning, with a welcoming event scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena.

AggieYell.com has been told Williams was the only target for Athletic Director Scott Woodward and the framework for a deal has been in place for several weeks. Terms of the agreement are still unknown, but AY has been told the number is likely to exceed $4 million per year. In the meantime, Williams was leading the Hokies to one of the finest basketball seasons in program history, ending with a 75-73 loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.

"As we began our search, it quickly reaffirmed to us what we all know—the A&M brand is powerful, as the depth and breadth of the candidate pool was incredible," Woodward said in a statement. "We kept our focus on finding an elite basketball coach, a developer of talent, a tremendous recruiter, a tireless worker and someone who fits Texas A&M. Buzz Williams is all that and more. I have no doubt that Buzz will take our basketball program further than ever before and will make Aggies everywhere proud. It is an exciting day as we welcome Buzz and his family back to Aggieland."

Williams said he is ready to get back to College Station.

""I am so humbled and honored to return home to Texas A&M, and proud to lead the Aggies," Williams said. "I'd like to thank Chancellor Sharp, President Young and Scott Woodward for this incredible opportunity. This is our home, and we are ready to join with the 12th Man to win championships, graduate our players and represent this world-class university with integrity."

Williams’ departure from Blacksburg was announced by Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock Wednesday morning, followed by a tweet of appreciation for the coach’s efforts.



