Note and Quotes from SEC Media Day 3
The Jimbo segment
"I bet they would.." -- on Texas and Oklahoma wanting to join the SEC
"Some people have been doing name, image, and likeness for a long time, just they ain't telling nobody. Now we're all on equal playing field." -- on NIL
"Your opponent has nothing to do with how you play. You play to your standard. The standard is the standard of excellence, and you have to meet that standard."
"Keep Coach Bowden in your prayers. I think he's one of the greatest -- not only greatest football coach that ever lived, he's one of the greatest human beings that's ever lived. The ministry he preaches to his players and what he's meant to not only his players, but to me as a mentor ... he meant everything to me." -- on Bobby Bowden, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness
"Our staff has done a tremendous job recruiting. Our talent level went up, up, up. That's not to say anything bad about the guys that are there, but we've got a really talented group of guys right now, and we're still recruiting that way."
The Mike Leach segment
"I'm not a big opening statement guy, and plus you guys are going to ask whatever you want to know anyway, so let's just go ahead and get started. Is there any questions?" -- his entire opening statement
"as far as the transfer portal goes, I don't -- I think that too many -- well, there's way too many people on there. There's a point to where I remember when I was 18 and I think that a lot of people remember when they were 18 and of course see it in other people, and I think too often there's a temptation to cut and run. I don't think that's always the best course because you learn a lot by persevering and sitting in there and pushing through adversity."
"Obviously, the crowd is far more animated than a lot of people like the cardboard people in there. I couldn't help but think of The Twilight Zone."
"It's one of the greatest places to play on earth, and I said this when I was at Tech. That's one of the Carnegie Halls of football there. I mean, that -- that Kyle Field, first of all, it's gigantic and holds a ton of people. The grass is impeccable, and of course, the Aggies are always highly motivated. It's a fun place to play."
"Nick's a great coach and everybody respects what he's done, but the other thing is -- and with all due respect to Nick -- the SEC wasn't exactly invisible when he got here." -- on Nick Saban
"If I was or I wasn't, I wouldn't share it with you." -- on whether he's taken the COVID-19 vaccine
"I think 12 teams is a huge step in the right direction. I personally would like to see 64, and you could format it out pretty easily, but I think it's a huge step the right direction, and I look forward to it." -- on expanding the College Football Playoff
Everyone else
"The limit for this defense is the sky, beyond the sky honestly." -- DeMarvin Leal on the A&M defense
"He's the best offensive lineman in the SEC, and going against him every day is the best thing because iron sharpens iron." -- Leal on teammate Kenyon Green
"I have all respect for the Wrecking Crew, and I would say that this generation is different. So I would say taking their name, that's not something we should do. It's a new generation. It's a new full tour. It's a new Aggieland. So I would say that there is a name that we're going to come up with, but it's not The New Wrecking Crew." -- Leal on the defense being the Wrecking Crew again
"It's a different game on the edge. So at guard you're more up close, more physical. It's quick. Tackle, you got to be more patient, hand placement, seeing little detail stuff, their rush. Do they count their steps, their tendencies, their moves, and everything." -- Green on making the move to tackle
"I don't know how many of you have been here long enough to remember when our dog, Lizzie, Miss Terry came here with me and was on the seventh floor with our dog, and Miss Terry decides to go shopping and leaves the dog in the room, and the maid opens the door and scared to death, lets the dog out. It was a boxer. And from the seventh floor to the elevator to down here to the interview room, she ends up on my lap." -- Saban remembering a past Media Days
"What is 12 personnel?" -- Saban jabbing a reporter using football jargon