Notes and Quotes from Media Day 2

Look out, Affleck

Josh Paschal got the look from Jenny From the Block.

" I'll set the scene for everybody, all right? I was outside the dressing room (at the Today show) because all the famous people and the actual commentators are right there. So J.Lo keeps coming in and out. So my mom, she keeps fan-girling and everything. She loves J.Lo. And I'm like, all right, it's not that big of a deal, but in my mind, I'm thinking it's J.Lo, it's J.Lo, it's J.Lo. I keep seeing her. So she's changing because she's performing that day. She's changing, and she's coming back, and she's walking up the stairs, and I just look up. I was looking at the stairs, and I look up, and we make complete eye contact. And she winked at me. I hope that wink was real because I've been telling this story ever since it happened." -- Kentucky DB Josh Paschal

His momma

"I know about y'all's mama, I know y'all love your mama, but I think I might love mine more than y'all. That's all I'm going to say." -- Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

Is that a no?

" I wondered if people watched last year. The league, there was quite a few people that struggled, if anybody took notice of that. So that's how I feel... There was ten last year, and again take a good, hard look at what it did to half our league." -- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops on the idea of a nine-game conference schedule.

Don't anger Saban

"You guys say something that upsets him and gives him rat poison and makes him mad, and then we have to deal with that," -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Alabama coach Nick Saban

Don't anger Saban, Part II

"He's certainly not on Twitter, we know that. Now, Linda, his assistant, is -- probably prints them out, especially the ones that he may not like. So he probably does see those." -- Kiffin on Saban seeing "mean tweets" from him

Respect

"Jimbo's done a great job there, elite coach, recruiter, and elite program. So it will be challenging whenever we play them and look forward to it." -- Kiffin on Texas A&M

Mind. Blown.

"That number just blew me away. You didn't prepare me for that. That's amazing. He made a million dollars and hasn't started a game yet? Wow, I don't even know what to respond to that, but great for him." -- Kiffin on Alabama QB Bryce Young reportedly getting $1 million in endorsements

Three questions later, on a totally unrelated topic...

"I'm still blown away on this Bryce Young. The guy's made a million dollars already? That's good, man. He don't need to play next year against us, then. I mean, that's mind blowing." -- Kiffin's response to a question about RB Jerrion Ealy



Who are you again?

"We get to eat there at a fancy little hamburger place in Augusta. Several people come over and want autographs. I get to give a couple autographs as being a head coach in the SEC. I held a baby, took a picture, did several autographs with young men. And I had an elderly lady come over to our table and say, You must be somebody famous. I said, No, ma'am, I certainly don't think so. She said, Are you a professional golfer? I said, No, ma'am, I'm not. You're thinking Augusta, right? Then she said, Are you a NASCAR driver? I said, no, ma'am, I'm not." -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart being identified as anyone but himself

They big