Notes, quotes from SEC Media Day 1

OOOH, he said that

"Didn't they say that last year?" -- Florida head coach Dan Mullen on Georgia being considered the team to beat in the SEC East this year

I find that answer vague and unconvincing

"You can go so many different directions with the Star Wars question." -- Mullen, an alleged Star Wars fan, on which movie is his favorite

An advocate for change

"I'd love us to maybe do away with the permanent crossover team so you get these type of games more often. I think for the players, for the fan bases, I really think it's exciting to see some more of maybe mixing up the teams from the west and playing two different teams each year instead of a permanent crossover," Mullen, on Alabama coming to Gainesville for the first time in a decade



You better complete that workout

"He wants to win in everything he does. We had 7:00 a.m. workouts, and I get there about 6:15, and I saw him out there doing the same workout that we're about to do. So it's like he's just who he is." -- South Carolina TE Nick Muse on coach Shane Beamer

Is that so?

Jalen Wydermyer does not play for South Carolina.

"We're always going to utilize the tight end. Every donor or booster club event that I go to, that's the one question I get asked, 'Are we going to throw the tight end?' We are going to throw to the tight end. We want the premier tight ends in America, and that's the way we're recruiting now as well, to go get those guys as well."

Is that so? Part II

"We've got a bunch of good tight ends, so throwing to the tight ends doesn't mean throwing to me, it means throwing to one of the five athletic freaks we got. It's something I'm looking forward to ... To all the South Carolina fans out there, we are going to throw it to the tight end a lot more this year." -- Nick Muse

New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer loves having the Aggies as the cross-divisional matchup.

Beamer on the Aggies

"(I have) great respect for their program. Great respect for Coach Fisher, a passionate fan base, just like ours as well. Being in that part of the country, coaching at Oklahoma, I know a lot about Texas football from being a part of that. Love the matchup. Obviously, it will be a huge challenge for us. They're a really talented team. They were one of the best teams in the country last year. I'm sure they will be again this year. I have a lot of friends in that program, and I'm eager for my first trip to a game in College Station this year."

Disrespectful respect

"We're going to respect everybody. We respect A&M. We respect all the SEC schools and all the other schools in their respective conferences. We don't really have a rivalry with anybody. We play everybody the same, no matter who it is, too big or too small. We treat them the same." -- LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus

Disrespectful respect, part II

"I don't know. I go out there, and I just play. I don't really feed into who's a rival and who's not." -- LSU CB Derek Stingley on the rivalry with A&M

NIL vs. 9 to 5

" I think they're going to get a lot of stuff. Obviously, the real world's not like that. You have to go out and compete." -- LSU coach Ed Orgeron on college football players benefitting from new name, image and likeness laws



How old?

"I'm going to turn 60 this summer. Football's changed, and I'm going to change with it. I want to coach for a long time, and if that's what I have to do, that's what I have to do." -- Orgeron on dealing with NIL situations

Family -- after the game

"My son is going to give me all I can get. And guess what? I'm going to give him all I can give him, and that's just the way it's going to be. He's going to expect my best, and I'm going to expect his best. We're going to compete, but we'll shake hands and hug after the game." -- Orgeron on playing his son, McNeese State QB Cody Orgeron

Well, yeah