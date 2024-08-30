Like A&M's offense, it's pointless to put up last year's full stats because they don't mean anything. The scheme is different and so are most of the players. As Tyler James of insideNDsports.com put it, the major changes under new offensive coordinator MIke Denbrock "Will likely come in three forms: more pre-snap motion, more quarterback runs and more trust in the wide receivers to make plays down the field."

Denbrock was the OC at LSU last year. He's going to try to largely get away from the grind it out approach Notre Dame used last year, where Sam Hartman was hamstrung by a lack of talent at receiver. That's why they went and got Mitchell from Florida International and Collins from Clemson. They're an upgrade, and Evans is an All-American at tight end. Notre Dame may be one of the few teams that compares favorably at that position to A&M.

The running game will still be critical for Notre Dame, and Leonard will be a big part of it. We saw Jayden Daniels do a lot of running last season, and Leonard is known for being a guy who will take off and run. The Aggies have to expect that Saturday night.

A&M coach Mike Elko said he and his coaches have watched game film of LSU, Clemson, Florida International and others to get ready for this one. The talent level may be different, but Denbrock's plan will likely stay the same. He'll try to spread you out with a 3-wide set, run the ball up the middle and try to take some shots deep. He doesn't have Daniels or Malik Nabers, so the results may not be as effective. Having a front line with both the left tackle and guard making their first career starts and a line with six total career starts won't help a whole lot either.