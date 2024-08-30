Advertisement

Published Aug 30, 2024
Notre Dame's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Where, when, weather and TV

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. central time

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Weather: 50% chance of rain, high of 89

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

Notre Dame offensive depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

Riley Leonard

Sr.-TR.

6-4

216

18

Steve Angeli

Jr.

6-2

205

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Jeremiyah Love

So.

6

206

OR 24

JaDarian Price

Jr.

5-10

203

OR 20

Aneyas Williams

Fr.

5-10

200

OR 22

Devyn Ford

Gr.

5-11

200

Tight end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

88

Mitchell Evans

Sr.

6-5

250

87

Cooper Flanagan

So.

6-6

257

OR 9

Eli Raridon

Jr.

6-7

250

Wide receiver 
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Beaux Collins

Gr.-TR.

6-2

202

OR 83

Jayden Thomas

Sr.

6-2

218

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Jaden Greathouse

So.

6-1

215

2

Jayden Harrison

Gr.-TR.

5-10

198

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

Jordan Faison

So.

5-10

182

OR 10

Kris Mitchell

Gr.-TR.

6

183

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

54

Anthonie Knapp

Fr.

6-4

291

79

Tosh Baker

Gr.

6-8

320

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

72

Sam Pendleton

So.

6-4

305

50

Rocco Spindler

Jr.

6-5

331

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

70

Ashton Craig

Jr.

6-4

308

72

Pat Coogan

Sr.

6-5

310

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

74

Billy Schrauth

Jr.

6-5

315

75

Sullivan Absher

So.

6-7

321

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

59

Aamil Wagner

Jr.

6-6

290

76

Guerby Lambert

Fr.

6-7

318

Texas A&M defensive depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240

Linebacker
NameNumberClassHeightWeight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

Linebacker
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

7

Tyreek Chappell

Sr.

5-11

185

OR 8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

19

Bravion Rogers

So.

6

180

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

OR 14

Jayvon Thomas

So.

6

195

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

OR 10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.-TR.

6-3

210

Injury update

Notre Dame: LT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral) is out for the season.

RB Gi'Bran Payne (ACL) is out for the year.

OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) is out for the year.

TE Kevin Bauman (recovery from two ACL tears) is doubtful.

Texas A&M: DE Enai White (recovery from an ACL injury) is out.


Notre Dame returning statistical leaders

Passing: Leonard, 95-165 (57.6%), 1,102 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT (at Duke)

Angeli, 34-44 (77.3%), 504 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Love, 71 carries, 385 yards (5.4 YPC), 1 TD

Leonard, 58 carries, 352 yards (6.1 YPC), 4 TD (at Duke)

Price, 47 carries, 272 yards (5.8 YPC), 3 TD

Receiving: Mitchell, 64 catches, 1,117 yards (17.5 YPC), 7 TD (at FIU)

Collins, 38 catches, 510 yards (13.4 YPC), 5 TD (at Clemson)

Evans, 29 catches, 422 yards (14.6 YPC), 1 TD



Texas A&M returning statistical leaders 

Tackles: York, 74

DeShields, 58 (at Pitt)

Williams, 52 (at Florida)

Tackles for loss: Scourton, 15 (at Purdue)

Turner, 10.5

Howell, 10.5 (at Bowling Green)

Sacks: Scourton, 10 (at Purdue)

Howell, 9.5 (at Bowling Green)

Turner, 6

Interceptions: Saunders, 3 (at Cal Poly)

Lee, 2 (at Kansas State

Mayes, 2 (at UAB)

Forced fumbles: Turner, 2


What Notre Dame wants to do on offense

Like A&M's offense, it's pointless to put up last year's full stats because they don't mean anything. The scheme is different and so are most of the players. As Tyler James of insideNDsports.com put it, the major changes under new offensive coordinator MIke Denbrock "Will likely come in three forms: more pre-snap motion, more quarterback runs and more trust in the wide receivers to make plays down the field."

Denbrock was the OC at LSU last year. He's going to try to largely get away from the grind it out approach Notre Dame used last year, where Sam Hartman was hamstrung by a lack of talent at receiver. That's why they went and got Mitchell from Florida International and Collins from Clemson. They're an upgrade, and Evans is an All-American at tight end. Notre Dame may be one of the few teams that compares favorably at that position to A&M.

The running game will still be critical for Notre Dame, and Leonard will be a big part of it. We saw Jayden Daniels do a lot of running last season, and Leonard is known for being a guy who will take off and run. The Aggies have to expect that Saturday night.

A&M coach Mike Elko said he and his coaches have watched game film of LSU, Clemson, Florida International and others to get ready for this one. The talent level may be different, but Denbrock's plan will likely stay the same. He'll try to spread you out with a 3-wide set, run the ball up the middle and try to take some shots deep. He doesn't have Daniels or Malik Nabers, so the results may not be as effective. Having a front line with both the left tackle and guard making their first career starts and a line with six total career starts won't help a whole lot either.

What A&M may try to do to counter

Considering the lack of experience Notre Dame has up front, it stands to reason that they're going to be aggressive and give Leonard as little time as possible to throw. If Leonard is stuck in the pocket, odds are things will be positive for the Aggies. They need to keep him there, though.

I expect either York or Sanford will spy him in an effort to prevent him from breaking containment. They must be disciplined, something they were not under DJ Durkin. If they're not disciplined and aren't where they need to be to stop Leonard from escaping the pocket, that's going to be serious trouble for the Aggies.

Leonard knows Elko's defense, so they may try to mix a few things up. But what he doesn't know this defense with this level of personnel, which is very different from Duke's. There aren't many Scourtons, Turners or Stewarts anywhere, and the Blue Devils certainly didn't have any (though RJ Oben's pretty good).

One thing to remember: Durkin's defenses got to the quarterback by blitzing. A&M's defense under Elko would blitz on sure passing downs, but their leading sack men were defensive linemen. In 2021, DeMarvin Leal, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson were 1, 2 and 3 in sacks for the team, and they ended up seventh in the country in that category.

The Aggie defense will probably do a lot of mixing and matching, though that doesn't mean 3-man fronts or rotation entire units every other series -- DJ. They're going to look to find ways to confuse Leonard and give him (and his line) discomfort. If A&M slows down the running game and Leonard is stuck in the pocket, the Aggies are going to have a lot of success.

