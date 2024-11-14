Published Nov 14, 2024
New Mexico State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 6:45 p.m. central time Saturday, Nov. 16

Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in the 70s

TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi)

New Mexico State (2-7, 1-5 C-USA) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

18

Santino Marucci

Jr.

6-1

215

OR 10

Brandon Nunez

Jr.

6-5

225

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Seth McGowan

Jr.

6-1

220

4

Mike Washington

Jr.

6-2

215

Tight end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

86

Jerry Lydiatt

RS-Fr.

6-3

250

OR 84

Adam Parks

RS-Fr.

6-4

250

Wide receiver (X)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Kordell David

Sr.

6-3

205

81

Allen Ortiz

Jr.

6-2

190

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

0

PJ Johnson

Jr.

6

190

5

Donovan Faupel

So.

6-1

195

Wide receiver (H)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

12

Jordan Smith

Sr.

6-1

190

OR 17

TJ Pride

Fr.

5-11

170

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Shiyazh Pete

Jr.

6-8

320

55

Shamarr Jackson

Jr.

6-3

290

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

51

AJ Vaipulu

Jr.

6-2

295

76

Kai Wheeler

RS-Fr.

6-4

300

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

56

Canaan Yarro

Sr.

6-1

300

85

Cooper Sheehan

So.

6-4

300

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

66

Louie Canepa

So.

6-3

320

61

BJ Tolo

RS-Fr.

6-2

310

NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Cedric Claiborne

Sr.

6-4

300

77

Jacob Golden

Sr.

6-5

305

No. 15 Texas A&M (7-2, 5-1 SEC) depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

OR 20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

Linebacker
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225

Linebacker
NameNumberClassHeightWeight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

195

20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Injury report

New Mexico State: QB Deuce Hogan (shoulder) is out for the year.

Texas A&M: Nickel Tyreek Chappell (ACL) is out for the year.

New Mexico State statistical leaders

Passing: Parker Awad, 40-93 (43%), 518 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT

Marucci, 43-93 (46.2%), 439 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT

Nunez, 9-24, 61 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: McGowan, 121 carries, 626 yards (5.2 YPC), 3 TD

Washington, 108 carries, 524 yards (4.9 YPC), 6 TD

Marucci, 32 carries, 135 yards (4.2 YPC), 1 TD

Receiving: Price, 23 catches, 238 yards (10.1 YPC), 1 TD

Johnson, 15 catches, 237 yards (15.8 YPC), 1 TD

McGowan, 14 catches, 136 yards (9.7 YPC), 1 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders


Tackles: York, 54

Brooks, 36

Lee, 33


Tackles for loss: Scourton, 12.5

Turner, 5.5

Three players with 4.5


Sacks: Scourton, 5

Howell and Turner, 2

Four players with 1.5


Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3

Mayes, 2

Six players with 1


Forced fumbles: Six players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Three players with 1

Head-to-head

NMSU's offense vs. A&M's defense
CategoryNMSUNational/C-USA rankA&M National/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

20.6 PPG

116th, 7th

21.2 PPG

33rd, 10th

Total offense/defense

304.3 YPG

124th, 9th

359.3 YPG

61st, 12th

Rushing offense/defense

187.8 YPG

35th, 4th

124.7 YPG

39th, 10th

Passing offense/defense

116.6 YPG

131st, 9th

234.7 YPG

93rd, 14th

First downs/allowed

169

111th, 7th

170

38th, 9th

3rd down conversions/

defense

36.4%

104th, 7th

33.1%

23rd, 7th

Red zone %/ defense

86.4%

56th, 2nd

90.9%

110th, 16th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

5.11/game

53rd, 4th

7/game

19th, 5th

Sacks allowed/sacks

2.11/game

78th, 5th

2.11/

game

56th, 14th

Turnovers/

forced

20

129th, 9th

14

47th, 7th

Turnover +/-

-15

132nd, 9th

+6

26th, 3rd

Time of possession

28:52

96th, 5th

31:20

29th, 3rd

What NMSU wants to do

Pretty simple: run the ball, control the clock and keep A&M's offense off the field.

The Aggies have a solid running attack, led by McGowan, the former Oklahoma running back who hadn't played in three years before returning with NMSU this season. Washington, a transfer from Buffalo, provides a strong 1-2 punch with McGowan. The offensive line has blocked pretty well for them.

Outside of that, they've been an absolute disaster on offense. None of the four quarterbacks they've played have a completion percentage over 50% and the starter, Deuce Hogan, was lost early in the year. A&M coach Mike Elko was generous when he said NMSU was still trying to figure things out at quarterback.

NMSU has virtually no down the field passing game because, even if they try to avoid throwing, they can't hold up against a pass rush. Marucci, the most mobile of the quarterbacks, looks like he's become the starter and he played most of the game against Western Kentucky two weeks ago.

If the inability to seriously throw the ball weren't bad enough, NMSU turns it over at an alarming rate. They've been picked off 11 times and fumbled the ball away nine more, so they're averaging over two turnovers a game. It's going to be very tough for them to do much against the A&M defense anyway, but if they continue that trend, it will be really, really bad.

How A&M may try to counter

Here's an idea: tackle.

Seriously, tackling should be priority one in this game. If the Aggie defense takes away NMSU's running game at the line of scrimmage, then this becomes a rout in a hurry. A&M's attacking defense should be able to overwhelm NMSU when they try to throw, which the visiting Aggies will try to avoid at all costs.

Odds are the Aggies are going to have eight men in the box almost all the time and have man coverage on NMSU's receivers. When NSMU does throw, expect them to blitz heavily. The Aggies want to get negative plays, turnovers and get their opponent off the field as quickly as possible.

A&M's season stats were skewed heavily by two disastrous performances and this is an opportunity to get things back on track. If they do the basic things right and flush the horror that was the South Carolina game, they should be able to do that.