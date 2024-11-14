New Mexico State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Pretty simple: run the ball, control the clock and keep A&M's offense off the field.

The Aggies have a solid running attack, led by McGowan, the former Oklahoma running back who hadn't played in three years before returning with NMSU this season. Washington, a transfer from Buffalo, provides a strong 1-2 punch with McGowan. The offensive line has blocked pretty well for them.

Outside of that, they've been an absolute disaster on offense. None of the four quarterbacks they've played have a completion percentage over 50% and the starter, Deuce Hogan, was lost early in the year. A&M coach Mike Elko was generous when he said NMSU was still trying to figure things out at quarterback.

NMSU has virtually no down the field passing game because, even if they try to avoid throwing, they can't hold up against a pass rush. Marucci, the most mobile of the quarterbacks, looks like he's become the starter and he played most of the game against Western Kentucky two weeks ago.

If the inability to seriously throw the ball weren't bad enough, NMSU turns it over at an alarming rate. They've been picked off 11 times and fumbled the ball away nine more, so they're averaging over two turnovers a game. It's going to be very tough for them to do much against the A&M defense anyway, but if they continue that trend, it will be really, really bad.