In a message posted on social media on the evening of Feb. 27, junior Leon O'Neal announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. That move will likely lead to his departure from A&M.

I want to thank Texas A&M for everything. Every game was one I’ll never forget. Win, lose or draw The 12th man never lost they’re spirit. I want to thank my brothers for the love and support. Our bond will last forever. I have now placed myself in the transfer portal🙏🏾 #WakeEmUp pic.twitter.com/VxOJ7ckeQK

The loquacious O'Neal, who had a habit of needling opponents on Twitter while talking up A&M, struggled in his first full-time starting opportunity in 2019. After a great showing in the 2018 Gator Bowl against N.C. State, O'Neal had trouble missing tackles and getting beat deep on multiple occasions last season. He ended 2019 with 39 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a single interception, in the season opener against Texas State.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound O'Neal played in all 13 games last season, making nine starts while splitting time with Keldrick Carper across from true freshman Demani Richardson.

If O'Neal is, indeed, leaving, the competition at safety will remain intense. Richardson is established as one starter, but sophomores Erick Young and Brian Williams, as well as freshman Antonio Johnson, could push Carper for the starting job. Carper, Williams and Johnson were all 4-star prospects according to Rivals.com, while Young was a 5-star.

If O'Neal departs, the Aggies will still have 87 players on scholarship -- two more than the 85-scholarship limit.