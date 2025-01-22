Obaseki's Late 3 Leads Aggies Past Ole Miss

Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

Manny Obaseki's 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining in the game brought the No. 13 Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) all the way back from an eight-point deficit with 3:49 remaining in the game to beat the No. 21 Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) 63-62 before 10,008 stunned fans at the SJB Pavilion. A&M held Ole Miss without a basket from the floor and gave up just two points total during that time period.

"Our guys play with great belief in one another. In 2025, sometimes that gives you a chance when things don’t go your way," A&M coach Buzz Williams said.

The Aggies trailed by as many as 11 several times early in the first half as the Rebels hit five straight 3-pointers to jump out in front of the typically cold-shooting Aggies. But, also typically, the A&M defense clamped down in the final moments of the half, holding Ole Miss to just four points over the last five minutes of the half. That allowed the A&M to get off the mat and, with 3-pointers from Hayden Hefner (9 points) and Jace Carter (5 points) and a jumper from Zhuric Phelps (team-high 14 points), the Aggies cut Ole Miss lead to 33-26 at halftime.

The Rebels pushed their lead quickly back to 11 after intermission, but A&M started to grind away, closing the gap to as little as a single point at 41-40 with 11:05 left after a basket by Pharrel Payne (10 points, 6 rebounds). But Ole Miss' Sean Pedulla (game-high 16 points) made a 3 and a jumper after an Aggie turnover to push the lead back out to six just a minute later.

At that point, Obaseki (12 points), who scored a career-high 25 in A&M's last trip to Oxford, began to take over. The senior guard, who has scored little in recent weeks, scored seven straight points for the Aggies to cut the lead back down to two with 8:16 left. Pedulla immediately hit another 3 for the Rebels to make the score 52-47

Ole Miss was able to push their lead to 60-52 with 3:49 left after basket and free throw make by Jaemyn Brakefield (10 points) -- which was, remarkably, the Rebels' first free throw attempt of the game.

After that, the home team collapsed offensively while the Aggies rallied back.

"A lot of that was just trying to create a little chaos, knowing that, on the backside … that we’d have to foul," Williams said. "Some of the chaos was beneficial to us."

A&M didn't score for nearly two minutes after Brakefield's free throw make, but then went on (for them) a scoring spree. Phelps made a pair of free throws with 1:54 left, then Carter made a layup on a fast break with 1:05 remaining after Andersson Garcia (5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks) picked off an Ole Miss pass and got the ball ahead.

Another steal by Solomon Washington (2 points, 7 rebounds) led to a layup by Payne, cutting the lead to two with 29 seconds left. Ole Miss would convert two free throws to push the lead back to four, but Phelps hit another quick jump shot with 21 seconds left to make the margin two again.

A&M fouled Davon Barnes, a 68.2% free throw shooter, with just three seconds taken off the clock. But it was only a one-and-one situation, as the Aggies had remained relatively foul-free throughout the game, and he missed the first attempt. Washington grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Phelps, who charged into the middle of the lane -- and then passed the ball out to Obaseki, who was open on the right wing for the kill shot.

Ole Miss had a chance for the win, but Brakefield's runner off the glass was too strong and, after a battle for the rebound, Washington grabbed the ball and went to the floor as time expired.

"For whatever reason…they hang around and try real hard and see if they can get something positive," Williams said of his team. "So many things had to go right because we’re trying to overcome math that’s really hard to overcome. Twenty turnovers is really hard math. If the opponent shoots the ball more at home and you have 20 turnovers, it’s probably not going to bode well."

Tonight, somehow, it did.