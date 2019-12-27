Offense's success in bowl game depends on Mond
AggieYell.com's look at the Texas Bowl matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State continues with a look at the Aggie offense against the Cowboys defense.
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 76.6)
#10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 49.4)
#4, James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.7)
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 71.9)
#25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 86)
FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 70.8)
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 66.7)
#86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.7) OR #46, Ryan Renick (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 231; 71.9)
WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 67.4)
#14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 57.1)
#17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 74.1)
WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 72.1)
#5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 69.9)
WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 60.5)
#81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.9)
LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 59.7)
LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 70.3)
#60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 51.4)
C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 59.4)
#77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 60.1)
RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 63)
#75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 55)
RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 76.9)
#51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 63.2)
Oklahoma State depth chart
DE: #89, Tyler Lacy (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 265; 61.7)
#42, Jayden Jernigan (Fr.; 6, 300; 57.7)
DT: #92, Cameron Murray (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 290; 65.2)
#35, Samuela Tuihalamaka (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 295; 75.3)
DT: #95, Israel Antwine (So.-Tr.; 6-4, 295; 71.7)
#98, Brendon Evers (RS-So.; 6-2, 295; 58.5)
DE: #94, Trace Ford (Fr.; 6-3, 227; 64.2)
#40, Brock Martin (RS-So.; 6-4, 244; 63.1)
SLB: #11, Amen Ogbongbemiga (RS-Jr.; 6-1, 235; 59.3)
#33, Kevin Henry (RS-Sr.; 6, 239; 64)
MLB: #20, Malcom Rodriguez (Jr.; 6, 205; 70.3)
#16, Devin Harper (RS-Jr.; 6-1, 235; 78)
CB: #4, A.J. Green (Sr.; 6-1, 190; 75.4)
S: #31, Kolby Harvell-Peel (So; 6, 210; 84.4)
S: #3, Tre Sterling (RS-So.; 6-1, 202; 80.1)
S: #24 Jarrick Bernard (RS-So.; 6-2, 195; 63.7)
CB: #8, Rodarius Williams (RS-Jr.; 6, 187; 69.4)
Injuries/suspensions
Texas A&M: Cordarrian Richardson is out for undisclosed reasons.
Oklahoma State: S Kolby Harvell-Peel is out. S Tre Sterling is suspended for the first half.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Spiller, 155 carries for 869 yards (5.6 YPC), 9 TD
Mond, 114 carries for 384 yards (3.7 YPC), 7 TD
Passing: Mond, 245-400 (61.2%), 2,802 yards, 19 TD, 9 INT
Receiving: Ausbon, 65 catches for 862 yards (13.3 YPC), 4 TD
Davis, 48 catches for 568 yards (11.8 YPC), 4 TD
Wydermyer, 31 catches for 419 yards (13.5 YPC), 6 TD
Oklahoma State statistical leaders
Tackles: Rodriguez, 94
Ogbongbemiga, 88
Harvell-Peel, 71
Tackles for loss: Ogbongbemiga, 14.5
Sterling, 8
Rodriguez, 6.5
Sacks: Ogbongbemiga, 4
Murray, 3.5
Harper, 3
Interceptions: Harvell-Peel, 5
7 players with 1
Forced fumbles: Harvell-Peel, 2
5 players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Harvell-Peel, 2
3 players with 1
Passes broken up: Harvell-Peel, 13
Sterling, 8
4 players with 5
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 30 PPG (60th nationally, 6th SEC)
Rushing offense: 151.7 YPG (73rd, 8th)
Passing offense: 247.1 YPG (54th, 4th)
Total offense: 398.8 YPG (72nd, 8th)
First downs: 268 (53rd, 6th)
3rd down conversions: 39.3% (69th, 7th)
4th down conversions: 63.6% (22nd, 2nd)
Sacks allowed: 32 (108th, 13th)
Red zone offense: 88.9% (31st, 4th)
Turnovers lost: 14 (102nd, 12th)
Turnover margin: -4 (90th, 13th)
Time of possession: 33:01 (12th, 1st)
Oklahoma State by the numbers
Scoring defense: 27 PPG (61st nationally, 6th Big 12)
Rushing yards allowed: 151 YPG (59th, 6th)
Passing yards allowed: 267 YPG (113th, 8th)
Total defense: 418 YPG (87th, 7th)
3rd down conversion defense: 38.7% (58th, 4th)
Red zone defense: 87.8% (103rd, 5th)
Tackles for loss: 70 (69th, 6th)
Sacks: 27 (56th, 4th)
Turnovers forced: 17 (68th, 5th)
Turnover margin: -3 (87th, 7th)
What the Aggies want to do
We know they want balance, but Oklahoma State's weakness is their pass defense and they're short two safeties. That means a lot of the game will rest on Kellen Mond's shoulders, like it or not.
Like the rest of the Aggies, Mond took a blow to the gut against LSU. Now Good Kellen needs to rebound, because there should be opportunities to thow the football. Guys like Jalen Wydermyer, Jhamon Ausbon and Quartney Davis could cause real problems between the hashmarks for a short-handed secondary.
Mond is also going to have to run the football as well to keep a fast front and speedy, undesized linebackers off balance. Forcing the Cowboys to key on him some could present more opportunities for Isaiah Spiller on the ground. If the Aggies can jump out early, then they can start to grind out the clock and wear the Cowboys defense down.
How the Cowboys may counter
Oklahoma State uses various fronts off of its base 4-2-5. They will run a three-man front, bring the linebackers up and use one of their safeties as another player in the box. But they're predicated on speed and getting to players quickly.
Not having Harvel--Peel and Sterling is a big loss for the Cowboys. But they're still going to blitz and attack the line of scrimmage to test A&M's offensive line. They will show a bunch of different looks and try to confuse Mond and the line. They try to force opponents to go east-west, then use their speed to track them down.
The Cowboys are likely going to try to be very aggressive and exploit A&M's pass protection problems. They want to get off the field quickly, because the more long drives A&M has, the tougher it will be to do what they want to on both sides of the ball.
