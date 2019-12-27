We know they want balance, but Oklahoma State's weakness is their pass defense and they're short two safeties. That means a lot of the game will rest on Kellen Mond's shoulders, like it or not.

Like the rest of the Aggies, Mond took a blow to the gut against LSU. Now Good Kellen needs to rebound, because there should be opportunities to thow the football. Guys like Jalen Wydermyer, Jhamon Ausbon and Quartney Davis could cause real problems between the hashmarks for a short-handed secondary.

Mond is also going to have to run the football as well to keep a fast front and speedy, undesized linebackers off balance. Forcing the Cowboys to key on him some could present more opportunities for Isaiah Spiller on the ground. If the Aggies can jump out early, then they can start to grind out the clock and wear the Cowboys defense down.