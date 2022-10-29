Go up-tempo, move the ball as fast as possible and run at every opportunity. Ole Miss completely revamped their offense in the offseason, going from pass-heavy to run-heavy. And it's worked well, before last weekend. The Rebels have been able to gash opponents with the running game, with Judkins easily being an freshman All-American candidate.

When Ole Miss does throw, it's still Lane Kiffin, so they want to throw deep. Mingo has put up huge numbers as he's the primary target for Jaxson Dart, who has been up and down in his first season at Oxford. Still, they're picking up a lot of chunk plays when they need them and stay out of third and long situations.

They know A&M has struggled against the run and they're going to try to exploit that. And why not? They've got an excellent running game.