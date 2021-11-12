Ole Miss's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
The scene
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi
Time: 6 p.m. central, Saturday, Nov. 13
TV: ESPN
Weather: Clear and cold, with temperatures in the 30s
Ole Miss depth chart
QB: #2, Matt Corral; Jr.; 6-2, 205
#7, Luke Altmyer; Fr.; 6-1, 205
#12, Kinkead Dent; So.; 6-5, 210
RB: #9, Jerrion Ealy; Jr.; 5-9, 185;
#25, Henry Parrish; So.; 5-10, 190
#24, Snoop Conner; Jr.; 5-10, 220
WR: #13, Braylon Sanders; Sr.; 6, 195
#5, Dannis Jackson; Jr.; 5-11, 155
#88, Bralon Brown; Fr.; 6-2, 205
WR: #11, Dontario Drummond; Sr.; 6-1, 220
#10, John Rhys-Plumlee; Jr.; 6, 200 OR
#0, Jahcour Pearson; Sr.-TR.; 5-8, 190
WR: #1, Jonathan Mingo; Jr.; 6-2, 225
#17, Jadon Jackson; So.; 6-1, 195
#84; Qua Davis; Jr.-TR.; 5-11, 210
#12, Kinkaid Dent; So.; 6-5, 210
TE: #83, Chase Rogers; Sr.; 6-3, 240 OR
#81, Casey Kelly; So.; 6-3, 245
#87, Hudson Wolfe; Fr.; 6-6, 240
LT: #64, Nick Broeker; Jr.; 6-5, 305
#76, Cedric Melton; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300
LG: #50, Jalen Cunningham; Jr.; 6-4, 325
#79, Jordan Rhodes; Sr.-TR.; 6-4, 335
C: #51, Orlando Umana; Sr.-TR.; 6-4, 316
#75, Bryce Ramsey; So.; 6-1, 330
RG: #54, Caleb Warren; So.; 6-5, 310
#73, Eli Acker; Fr.; 6-5, 300
RT: #78, Jeremy James; So.; 6-5, 305
#56, Reese McIntyre; So.; 6-4, 290
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330
#5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245
CB# 7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205;
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
Injury update
Ole Miss: QB Matt Corral (ankle) is not 100% but will play. OL Ben Brown (torn biceps) is out for the year. WR Jonathan Mingo is not expected to play. WR Dontario Drummond's status is unclear, but he did not play last week and his availability is very much in doubt for Saturday. WR Braylon Sanders played last week, but was limited. WR Bralon Brown is out for the year. TE Chase Rogers is out for the year.
Texas A&M: CBs Brian George and Myles Jones are out for the year. DE Tunmise Adeleye is out for the year.
Ole Miss statistical leaders
Rushing: Corral, 116 carries, 528 yards (4.6 YPC), 10 TD
Parrish, 89 carries, 471 yards (5.3 YPC), 2 TD
Connor, 84 carries, 454 yards (5.4 YPC), 10 TD
Passing: Corral, 182-272 (66.9%), 2,527 yards, 16 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Drummond, 40 catches, 658 yards (16.5 YPC), 6 TD
Sanders, 15 catches, 373 yards (24.9 YPC), 3 TD
Mingo, 15 catches, 290 yards (19.3 YPC), 3 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Hansford, 64
Antonio Johnson, 58
White, 44
Tackles for loss: Leal, 8.5
Tyree Johnson, 8
Clemons, 7.5
Sacks: Tyree Johnson, 8
Leal, 5.5
Clemons, 3.5
Interceptions: O'Neal and Jones, 2
Six players with 1
Forced fumbles: Clemons, Peevy, Tyree Johnson, 1
Fumble recoveries: O'Neal, Hansford, Clemons, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Ole Miss
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/defense
|
524.2 YPG (3rd)
|
317.8 YPG (16th)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
37.8 PPG (16th)
|
14.7 PPG (2nd)
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
237.9 YPG (5th)
|
123.1 YPG (28th)
|
Passing offense/defense
|
286.3 YPG (21st)
|
194.7 YPG (25th)
|
Third down conversions/conversion defense
|
39.4% (72nd)
|
32.8% (19th)
|
Red zone offense/defense
|
77.6% (103rd)
|
73.9% (19th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.11 per game (32nd)
|
5.1 per game (68th)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
21 (77th)
|
28 (13th)
|
Time of possession
|
27:09 (121st)
|
29:28 (74th)
|
Turnovers/turnovers forced
|
6 (3rd)
|
14 (44th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+10 (3rd)
|
+2 (49th)
What Ole Miss wants to do
Go as fast as humanly possible and keep the defense off balance. Everyone thinks that Ole Miss is a pass-first and pass-only offense, but that's not the case.They're an outstanding running team as well and use the run to set up the pass.
Ole Miss likes to RPO you to death on early and shorter down-and-distance situations, and Corral tends to keep it when he's healthy. He's not, still a danger to pull the ball and go in any situation. The Rebels have three excellent backs in Ealy, Parrish and Conner, so they can keep their backs fresh.
When they don't go RPO and Corral is throwing, he wants to go deep. He likes the deep ball, especially fly patterns down the sideline. They also like the deep cross to keep the safeties honest.
Ole Miss likes to have a lot of people in the backfield, with receivers frequently in the backfield with Corral and the running backs to set up quick passes. They also use a lot of motion. Absolutely nobody goes for it on 4th down more than Lane Kiffin, so the Aggies will have to be ready to play all four downs anytime the the Rebels get beyond their own 40.
Ole Miss has some major problems, though. Their top three receivers -- Mingo, Sanders and Drummond -- are banged up. Mingo is definitely out, Drummond is unlikely to go and Sanders will likely go, but is limited. Their starting tight end, Chase Davis, is also out for the year. Their best offensive lineman, right guard Ben Brown, is also out. The Rebels are so thin up front that Zach Cunningham, who started the season at defensive tackle, will start at left guard for Ole Miss.
How A&M may try to counter
Strangely enough, the game plan may not vary all that much from the plan against Auburn. Shut down the running game and be aware of the scrambling ability of the quarterback. Then give a bunch of different looks up front to make the offensive line and Corral to figure out.
The Aggies went big up front last weekend with DeMarvin Leal at defensive end with Micheal Clemons, McKinnley Jackson and Jayden Peevy up front. With the Ole Miss running game being as good as it is, the Aggies will likely have to do the same this weekend and then get Tyree Johnson into the game when they can.
This will be another big matchup for A&M's linebackers and nickel Antonio Johnson. The linebackers will have to be up near the line of scrimmage a lot, showing blitz looks and sometimes actually coming after Corral or the backs in the case of a run. The interior of the Rebels line is not as strong as it was earlier in the season and Corral has gone down 21 times this year, so A&M needs to exploit that.
In spite of the injuries to the wideouts for Ole Miss, the Aggies still need to be aware of the deep passing game -- Sanders especially. This may be a game where we see Demani Richardson up closer to the line of scrimmage and Leon O'Neal farther back to help the corners. There will be a lot of man situations, so it will be a challenge for Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell.