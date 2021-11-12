Ole Miss's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

The scene

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi Time: 6 p.m. central, Saturday, Nov. 13 TV: ESPN Weather: Clear and cold, with temperatures in the 30s

Defensive end Tyree Johnson is on a sack tear over the past month.

Ole Miss depth chart

QB: #2, Matt Corral; Jr.; 6-2, 205 #7, Luke Altmyer; Fr.; 6-1, 205 #12, Kinkead Dent; So.; 6-5, 210 RB: #9, Jerrion Ealy; Jr.; 5-9, 185; #25, Henry Parrish; So.; 5-10, 190 #24, Snoop Conner; Jr.; 5-10, 220 WR: #13, Braylon Sanders; Sr.; 6, 195 #5, Dannis Jackson; Jr.; 5-11, 155 #88, Bralon Brown; Fr.; 6-2, 205 WR: #11, Dontario Drummond; Sr.; 6-1, 220 #10, John Rhys-Plumlee; Jr.; 6, 200 OR #0, Jahcour Pearson; Sr.-TR.; 5-8, 190 WR: #1, Jonathan Mingo; Jr.; 6-2, 225 #17, Jadon Jackson; So.; 6-1, 195 #84; Qua Davis; Jr.-TR.; 5-11, 210 #12, Kinkaid Dent; So.; 6-5, 210 TE: #83, Chase Rogers; Sr.; 6-3, 240 OR #81, Casey Kelly; So.; 6-3, 245 #87, Hudson Wolfe; Fr.; 6-6, 240

LT: #64, Nick Broeker; Jr.; 6-5, 305 #76, Cedric Melton; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300 LG: #50, Jalen Cunningham; Jr.; 6-4, 325 #79, Jordan Rhodes; Sr.-TR.; 6-4, 335 C: #51, Orlando Umana; Sr.-TR.; 6-4, 316 #75, Bryce Ramsey; So.; 6-1, 330 RG: #54, Caleb Warren; So.; 6-5, 310 #73, Eli Acker; Fr.; 6-5, 300 RT: #78, Jeremy James; So.; 6-5, 305 #56, Reese McIntyre; So.; 6-4, 290



Texas A&M depth chart

DE: #3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240 #18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220 #37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220 DT: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290 #35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325 #6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR #93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325 DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310 #34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330 #5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285 DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270 #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260

WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240 #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR #24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240 MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225 #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR #23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245

CB# 7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185 #11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200 CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205; #31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180 S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210 #13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215 S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215 #14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200, #20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185 Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200 #4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205 #11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200

Injury update

Ole Miss: QB Matt Corral (ankle) is not 100% but will play. OL Ben Brown (torn biceps) is out for the year. WR Jonathan Mingo is not expected to play. WR Dontario Drummond's status is unclear, but he did not play last week and his availability is very much in doubt for Saturday. WR Braylon Sanders played last week, but was limited. WR Bralon Brown is out for the year. TE Chase Rogers is out for the year. Texas A&M: CBs Brian George and Myles Jones are out for the year. DE Tunmise Adeleye is out for the year.

Ole Miss statistical leaders

Rushing: Corral, 116 carries, 528 yards (4.6 YPC), 10 TD Parrish, 89 carries, 471 yards (5.3 YPC), 2 TD Connor, 84 carries, 454 yards (5.4 YPC), 10 TD Passing: Corral, 182-272 (66.9%), 2,527 yards, 16 TD, 2 INT Receiving: Drummond, 40 catches, 658 yards (16.5 YPC), 6 TD Sanders, 15 catches, 373 yards (24.9 YPC), 3 TD Mingo, 15 catches, 290 yards (19.3 YPC), 3 TD





Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Hansford, 64 Antonio Johnson, 58 White, 44 Tackles for loss: Leal, 8.5 Tyree Johnson, 8 Clemons, 7.5 Sacks: Tyree Johnson, 8 Leal, 5.5 Clemons, 3.5 Interceptions: O'Neal and Jones, 2 Six players with 1 Forced fumbles: Clemons, Peevy, Tyree Johnson, 1 Fumble recoveries: O'Neal, Hansford, Clemons, 1



Head-to-head

Ole Miss's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense (national ranks in parentheses) Category Ole Miss Texas A&M Total offense/defense 524.2 YPG (3rd) 317.8 YPG (16th) Scoring offense/defense 37.8 PPG (16th) 14.7 PPG (2nd) Rushing offense/defense 237.9 YPG (5th) 123.1 YPG (28th) Passing offense/defense 286.3 YPG (21st) 194.7 YPG (25th) Third down conversions/conversion defense 39.4% (72nd) 32.8% (19th) Red zone offense/defense 77.6% (103rd) 73.9% (19th) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 4.11 per game (32nd) 5.1 per game (68th) Sacks allowed/sacks 21 (77th) 28 (13th) Time of possession 27:09 (121st) 29:28 (74th) Turnovers/turnovers forced 6 (3rd) 14 (44th) Turnover +/- +10 (3rd) +2 (49th)

What Ole Miss wants to do

Go as fast as humanly possible and keep the defense off balance. Everyone thinks that Ole Miss is a pass-first and pass-only offense, but that's not the case.They're an outstanding running team as well and use the run to set up the pass. Ole Miss likes to RPO you to death on early and shorter down-and-distance situations, and Corral tends to keep it when he's healthy. He's not, still a danger to pull the ball and go in any situation. The Rebels have three excellent backs in Ealy, Parrish and Conner, so they can keep their backs fresh. When they don't go RPO and Corral is throwing, he wants to go deep. He likes the deep ball, especially fly patterns down the sideline. They also like the deep cross to keep the safeties honest. Ole Miss likes to have a lot of people in the backfield, with receivers frequently in the backfield with Corral and the running backs to set up quick passes. They also use a lot of motion. Absolutely nobody goes for it on 4th down more than Lane Kiffin, so the Aggies will have to be ready to play all four downs anytime the the Rebels get beyond their own 40. Ole Miss has some major problems, though. Their top three receivers -- Mingo, Sanders and Drummond -- are banged up. Mingo is definitely out, Drummond is unlikely to go and Sanders will likely go, but is limited. Their starting tight end, Chase Davis, is also out for the year. Their best offensive lineman, right guard Ben Brown, is also out. The Rebels are so thin up front that Zach Cunningham, who started the season at defensive tackle, will start at left guard for Ole Miss.

