Omaha-bound!

Picked to come in 13th in the SEC before the season began, the No. 5 Aggies beat No. 12 Louisville 4-3 Saturday to sweep the College Station Super Regional and clinch their first trip to the College World Series in five years.

"This is everything I could have dreamed of," Schlossnagle said. "It's a Cinderella story, as Bill Murray would say."

A series that was supposed to be dominating by hitting ended up being a nail-biting affair decided by pitching, with the Aggies holding an offense that averaged more than 8 runs a game during the regular season to 7 runs total in two games.

"I was glad to see us win in a different way," Schlossnagle said.

After scratching their way back to take a 5-4 win in their final at-bat Friday night, the Aggies found themselves down in a hurry Saturday, as DH Dalton Rushing crushed a two-run homer just three batters into the game. Instead of being deflated, however, starter Micah Dallas settled in and held the Louisville offense to just one more run in another 4 1/3 innings on a blazing hot day with temperatures over 100 degrees.

The Aggies would fight their way back into the game in the 3rd inning, when left field Dylan Rock walked with the bases loaded and nobody out, followed by DH Austin Bost's sacrifice fly. But that would be all A&M would get, and the Aggies found themselves back down 3-2 after Louisville catcher Jack Payton's RBI single in the bottom of the 5th.

The Cardinals wouldn't have the lead for long, however, as 2B Ryan Targac hit the first pitch of the top of the 6th onto Aggie Alley in left center field. Rock would drive in 3B Trevor Werner with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 7th to give the Aggies their first lead of the day, leaving the rest to the Aggie bullpen.

After 1 2/3 innings from Will Johnston, Schlossnagle went to freshman Brad Rudis, who has become the team's de facto closer down the stretch. Rudis would throw another 1 2/3 innings, giving up 3 hits, but no runs. After SS Christian Knapczyk singled to start the bottom of the 9th, Rudis began an epic battle with Louisville 2B Brad Metzinger, who had hit 19 homers on the season.

Neither backed down, with the count running full and Metzinger fouling off four pitches. Then Schlossnagle changed the equation, pulling Rudis and bringing Christian Palisch. Palisch struck out Metzinger on the next pitch and needed just 7 more to finish off the Cardinals, finishing off Payton with a strikeout to end the game and punch the first of eight tickets to Omaha.

The Aggies made their way to the College World Series in the minimal amount of games needed, sweeping all three games in the College Station regional before dispensing of Louisville.











