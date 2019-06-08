Omeire is an Aggie
Fort Bend Austin 2020 four-star wide receiver Troy Omeire committed to Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.
home ! c o m m i t t e d @aggiefootball pic.twitter.com/a5EWBb2ihZ— t . o (@troyomeire) June 8, 2019
where my tamu fans at🧐 #gigem pic.twitter.com/WBMo1TredR— t . o (@troyomeire) May 13, 2019
Omeire was in College Station last weekend for an official visit, and a week later he decided to take an unofficial visit—to commit to Jimbo Fisher and the staff in person.
A&M beat out schools such as Alabama, LSU and Texas—all of which were in his top four.
A&M has everything Omeire and his mother, who was very important in this decision making process, wanted.
After a spring visit to A&M Omeire said, “My mom is high on A&M. She has a really good relationship with Coach (Dameyune) Craig.”
Coach Craig kept in very close contact with Omeire throughout this entire process.
“He texts me every morning,” said Omeire. “It’s cool...we are close. Feels like family already.”
Another very important piece of the puzzle for Omeire and his family is academics. Omeire wants to major in engineering, and A&M fit that perfectly.
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond tweeted out:
Brudda 💰 https://t.co/3kbaJiAMYV— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) June 8, 2019
Awards and Achievements:
In 2017 Omeire was a first team all district selection, and in 2018 he earned first team all district honors.
Omeire was also an MVP at the Rivals Houston camp earlier this spring.
“Omeire, a Rivals100 wide receiver from Houston, dominated the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Houston. He's a long wide receiver with strong hands and absurd athleticism, which he used to punch his ticket to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas this June in Atlanta. In the midst of his fantastic camp performance, the four-star got a bit cocky -- and it's difficult to argue it wasn't deserved.
“As Omeire distanced himself from a defensive back, he decided to show just how easy it was to create separation. Spoiler alert: He found the end zone, too.” - Sam Spiegelman.