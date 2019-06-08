Omeire was in College Station last weekend for an official visit, and a week later he decided to take an unofficial visit—to commit to Jimbo Fisher and the staff in person.

A&M beat out schools such as Alabama, LSU and Texas—all of which were in his top four.

A&M has everything Omeire and his mother, who was very important in this decision making process, wanted.

After a spring visit to A&M Omeire said, “My mom is high on A&M. She has a really good relationship with Coach (Dameyune) Craig.”

Coach Craig kept in very close contact with Omeire throughout this entire process.

“He texts me every morning,” said Omeire. “It’s cool...we are close. Feels like family already.”

Another very important piece of the puzzle for Omeire and his family is academics. Omeire wants to major in engineering, and A&M fit that perfectly.