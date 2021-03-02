AggieYell - One step closer to normal

During a press conference in Lubbock, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order ending the state's mask mandate effective March 10 and all businesses can return to 100% capacity.

"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” he said. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed."

While stadiums were not specifically mentioned, the move likely includes them as well. Abbott said individual businesses can make their own decisions on capacity and mask requirements, which could leave the ball in the NCAA's court moving forward. Still, A&M is now in the process of figuring out the best way to implement the changes allowed by Abbott's move as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We are grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership, and we will now work with University officials, local health authorities, and the 12th Man Foundation to review how the executive order impacts our approach to safely host athletic events after the new order goes into effect March 10," Bjork said. "We are excited about moving forward while continuing to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, visiting teams, and the 12th Man.”

The state of Texas was not the only state with SEC member institutions to end its mask mandate Tuesday. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said his state's mask mandate would end Wednesday, though citizens would be encouraged to take steps to stay healthy.

"Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well. In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate," he said.

A&M is also no longer the only SEC university to publicly announce its intention to play in front of a full stadium this fall. The University of Alabama followed suit Monday, announcing their intention to fill Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.