AggieYell - Orange Bowl notes, stats

Coffee is for closers

Devon Achane and the Aggies put the foot on the gas in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M entered the fourth quarter down 20-17. They outscored UNC 24-7 in the final stanza. The 24 points were the most scored in the fourth quarter of an Orange Bowl since 1958, when Oklahoma scored 27, and were the most points any A&M team has ever scored in any quarter of a bowl game.

Oops

Freshman wideout Josh Downs gave A&M fans a thumbs-down after he scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. After that, UNC was outscored 21-0.

Groundbreaking

This was A&M's first ever win in a New Year's Six bowl and (believe it or not), their first ever appearance in that kind of bowl. They did play in the Orange Bowl in 1944, when Franklin D. Roosevelt was ending his third term in office. This was A&M's 20th bowl win overall.

Achane makes the most of his opportunities

Devon Achane did not touch the ball until just under 8 minutes were left in the third quarter. After that, he carried 12 times for 140 yards (11.7 YPC) and scored twice. He also had two catches for 24 yards. His 76-yard run was A&M's longest play from scrimmage all season and the fourth-longest in Orange Bowl history.

There's something about bowl games

A&M's three biggest scoring plays of the past three years were all in bowl games: Trayveon Williams' 93-yard run against NC State in the Gator Bowl, Kellen Mond's 67-yard run against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl and Achane's 76-yard run last night.

This is where you fall down

McKinnley Jackson had one of A&M's four sacks.

A&M's offensive line had only given up four sacks all year. They gave up three last night, two on one drive (which was a touchdown anyway). UNC's offensive line had given up 30 sacks, and Sam Howell went down four times.

Tyree likes the spotlight

Tyree Johnson had two sacks in the Texas Bowl. He had one all of 2019. Tyree Johnson had 1.5 sacks in the Orange Bowl. He had 2.5 sacks coming into the game.

Don't try it

Sam Howell targeted receivers covered by A&M's corners, Jaylon Jones and Brian George, 7 times last night. He completed 1 pass for -2 yards. He was also picked off by George in the end zone, but that was called back.

Stats

Leading tacklers: Buddy Johnson, 10 Andre White, 8 DeMarvin Leal, 7 Tackles for loss (9 total): Buddy Johnson, 2.5 Leal, 2 Tyree Johnson, 1.5 Sacks (4 total): Tyree Johnson, 1.5 McKinnley Jackson, 1 Buddy Johnson, 1 Andre White, .5 Passes broken up: Jones, 2 George, White and Antonio Johnson, 1

Passing yards: Mond, 16-26, 232 yards Rushing: Achane, 12 carries, 140 yards, 2 TD Isaiah Spiller, 11 carries, 50 yards, 2 TD Mond, 11 carries, 36 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Ainias Smith, 6 catches, 125 yards Spiller, 4 catches, 19 yards Hezekiah Jones, 2 catches, 33 yards Achane, 2 catches, 24 yards



PFF game scores