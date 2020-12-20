AggieYell - Outsiders: A&M left out of CFP

In spite of a seven-game winning streak against SEC opponents to close out the year, the Aggies (8-1) will likely remain fifth in the CFP rankings while Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame are in the semifinals.

After their week 2 loss to unbeaten Alabama, the Aggies made a strong case for the CFP. They beat then-No. 4 Florida 41-38 a week later, then beat their remaining six opponents by a combined 203-88.

The Aggies ended the season not only winning seven in a row, but dominating in multiple statistical categories. A&M was second nationally in 3rd down conversions, fourth in rush defense, fourth in sacks allowed, six in tackles for loss allowed, third in time of possession and 14th in total defense -- all against a roster of opponents that made up the ninth-toughest strength of schedule nationally.

For Fisher, that was more than plenty.

"Seven straight SEC wins," Fisher said Saturday. "Some schools ain't even playing seven games ... You're gonna hear me say it now. We deserve to be in it. Now the committee, that's their thing, but I believe that firmly. I've watched the games -- I've seen everybody. We can play with anybody."

Fisher also said that, if the Aggies aren't in, "something's wrong."

Something's wrong.