Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

2021 stats (at Dickinson high school): 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup offensive tackle

When Williams arrived at A&M, it seemed a certainty he'd redshirt as he needed to get bigger and stronger. In a short period of time, he's gotten bigger (in a good way) and has impressed with his technique. He worked with the second team as training camp wound down, and could end up being a factor this year after all.