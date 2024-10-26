Players key to an A&M win Saturday

in other news
Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners
Some notes from A&M's win over Mississippi State, a nice win for Aggie softball in an exhibition and more!
Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team
Texas A&M didn't play its best game Saturday, but it still got a win in a place where it has historically struggled.
Aggies slay some demons with win at Miss. State
Texas A&M remains perfect in SEC play and has won six in a row after taking out the Bulldogs 34-24.
Aggies face the Bulldogs
No. 14 Texas A&M faces Mississippi State and the Ghosts of Davis Wade Stadium. Follow the game with AY here.
Aggies get second '26 commit in two days
Texas A&M has picked up the commitment of rapidly-rising DT Trashawn Ruffin of Mount Olive, N.C.
in other news
Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners
Some notes from A&M's win over Mississippi State, a nice win for Aggie softball in an exhibition and more!
Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team
Texas A&M didn't play its best game Saturday, but it still got a win in a place where it has historically struggled.
Aggies slay some demons with win at Miss. State
Texas A&M remains perfect in SEC play and has won six in a row after taking out the Bulldogs 34-24.
With No. 14 Texas A&M taking on No. 8 LSU tonight with first place in the SEC on the line, here are some Aggies who need to have big games. Some are obvious; others, perhaps not.
Safeties Dalton Brooks and Bryce Anderson
You could add BJ Mayes in here too, but the point is that LSU likes to throw to the deep middle. Brooks and Anderson are the fastest safeties A&M has and they’re the best in coverage. They need to be smart, not bust a coverage and they have to tackle.
Wide receiver Noah Thomas
LSU allows a 71% completion rate, but they’re becoming increasingly good on keeping opponents out of the end zone. Thomas is A&M’s most physical receiver, and he and Jahdae Walker could be busy tomorrow.
Cornerback Will Lee
Kyren Lacy will be an All-SEC selection at the end of the year. Lee has been in shutdown mode since the Arkansas game. If he can minimize Lacy’s effectiveness, that will go a long way towards A&M’s success.
Defensive end Nic Scourton
LSU hasn’t given up a sack since week 2. Scourton is second in the SEC in tackles for loss and dominated last week even though he was so sick he couldn’t keep fluid down. But matchups like this are the reason A&M wanted to bring him home, and he’s the best pass rusher LSU has seen so far.
Left tackle Trey Zuhn
Zuhn has not given up a sack this season, but LSU’s rush ends have publicly mocked him on social media this week. If Zuhn wins his matchups, Conner Weigman will be in good shape.
RB Le'Veon Moss
The Aggies are going to want to run first and foremost. LSU has been average or below in run defense — until last weekend. That isn’t going to deter A&M, but the load is going to rest on Moss’s shoulders.
Quarterback Conner Weigman
This is the biggest game Texas A&M has played in probably decades, so it goes without saying it’s the biggest game of his career. When he’s on, the offense is outstanding — see Mizzou and the first half of the Mississippi State game. When he’s not, it struggles — Notre Dame and most of the second half last week. He is the fourth-best quarterback in FBS under pressure but one of the worst with a clean pocket. He’s got to be calm, relax and play the way he’s proven he can. Everything depends on that.