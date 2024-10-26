Players key to an A&M win Saturday

With No. 14 Texas A&M taking on No. 8 LSU tonight with first place in the SEC on the line, here are some Aggies who need to have big games. Some are obvious; others, perhaps not.

Dalton Brooks will face his biggest challenge yet tonight.

Safeties Dalton Brooks and Bryce Anderson

You could add BJ Mayes in here too, but the point is that LSU likes to throw to the deep middle. Brooks and Anderson are the fastest safeties A&M has and they’re the best in coverage. They need to be smart, not bust a coverage and they have to tackle.

Wide receiver Noah Thomas

LSU allows a 71% completion rate, but they’re becoming increasingly good on keeping opponents out of the end zone. Thomas is A&M’s most physical receiver, and he and Jahdae Walker could be busy tomorrow.



Cornerback Will Lee

Kyren Lacy will be an All-SEC selection at the end of the year. Lee has been in shutdown mode since the Arkansas game. If he can minimize Lacy’s effectiveness, that will go a long way towards A&M’s success.

Defensive end Nic Scourton

LSU hasn’t given up a sack since week 2. Scourton is second in the SEC in tackles for loss and dominated last week even though he was so sick he couldn’t keep fluid down. But matchups like this are the reason A&M wanted to bring him home, and he’s the best pass rusher LSU has seen so far.

Left tackle Trey Zuhn

LSU's defenders don't seem to respect Trey Zuhn.

Zuhn has not given up a sack this season, but LSU’s rush ends have publicly mocked him on social media this week. If Zuhn wins his matchups, Conner Weigman will be in good shape.

RB Le'Veon Moss

The Aggies are going to want to run first and foremost. LSU has been average or below in run defense — until last weekend. That isn’t going to deter A&M, but the load is going to rest on Moss’s shoulders.

Quarterback Conner Weigman