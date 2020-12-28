Players Perspective: Orange Bowl
Ainias Smith:
Ainias Smith said the team was disappointed they did not make the college football playoff, but that is over and done & they are focused on finishing strong. @AggieYellRivals #GigEm— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) December 28, 2020
Isaiah Spiller:
. @isaiah_spiller said he wants @TheKellenMond to be remembered as a great leader, player & person. @AggieYellRivals #GigEM— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) December 28, 2020
RB Isaiah Spiller talked about how team success comes before individual success. Sounds like a team captain in the making.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 28, 2020
Isaiah Spiller said the team was "pretty mad" when the Aggies were left out of the CFP, but Jimbo Fisher immediately told them to get their mind right for the Orange Bowl.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 28, 2020
Jalen Wydermyer:
#Aggies TE @Wydermyer81 said he was very disappointed like everyone else for not make CFP but that A&M is humble & excited to play UNC & a big win could do big things for recruiting. @AggieYellRivals #GigEm— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) December 28, 2020
Carson Green:
"We owe it to Texas A&M to play it out." -- OL Carson Green on nobody opting out of the bowl game.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 28, 2020
#Aggies OL Carson Green said he is not opting out bc. he owes it to Kevin Sumlin & Coach Jimbo Fisher & A&M to play & play strong @AggieYellRivals #GigEm— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) December 28, 2020